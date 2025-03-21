UCLA signee Sienna Betts is in shock as she and sister Lauren Betts pose with $440 million valued actor Adam Sandler

Sienna Betts, the No.3 recruit from the class of 2025, lived a fan girl moment with her sister when they met Adam Sandler on their vacation.

Ad

Sandler is an actor and comedian worth $440 million per Celebrity Net Worth. The 6-foot-4 power forward inked her letter of intent with the program in November 2023 and will soon join her sister, Lauren, at the UCLA Bruins. The Betts sisters posed for a picture with the "Happy Gilmore" star.

The Grandview athlete shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Sienna Betts via Instagram

Sienna Betts is enjoying a well-deserved break after helping her side to the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament. On March 1, she powered her team past Horizon to a dominant 72-30 victory, advancing to the Sweet 16. Betts then contributed to a 56-43 win over Rocky Mountain on March 5.

Ad

Trending

Continuing their momentum, Grandview defeated Denver East 54-34 on March 8 to advance to the final four. A hard-fought semifinal battle ended in a close 39-35 win against Pine Creek, propelling them into the championship game. Ultimately, Betts guided Grandview to a decisive 61-39 victory over Legend to capture the championship.

She has consistently improved over her four-year high school career. Betts averaged 10.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman. She improved as a sophomore, registering 21.4 ppg, 16.5 rpg, and 3.8 bpg. Last season, she maintained exceptional numbers: 22.5 points, 15.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 blocks per game.

Ad

Betts recorded career-high averages of 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, five assists, 2.2 steals, and 3.5 blocks in her final high school season. Betts now leads Grandview's historical records in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks, and steals.

Meeting Sandler might have made her achievements much sweeter as she prepares to join her sister at the UCLA Bruins.

Adam Sandler sends a heartfelt message for Saniyah Hall

Last week, Adam Sandler met the Montverde Girls Basketball team's assistant coach and the brother of the No.1 recruit from the 2026 class, Level Hall. The 58-year-old actor had a beautiful message for the five-star power forward, Saniyah Hall.

Ad

"Saniyah, congratulations! Keep up the good work, and you working with your brother. That's the way to go," Sandler said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saniyah shared the video posted by her brother to thank Adam Sandler for his kind words.

Saniyah Hall via Instagram

Saniyah leads her high school in points, steals and blocks. She still has a year to decide, but Hall would be a great asset to whichever program she joins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback