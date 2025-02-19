Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump reaches impressive points-tally to set a new high school career milestone

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump has hit a major milestone, reaching 2,000 career points in high school. Overtime Select celebrated the achievement with a special Instagram post featuring a bold poster of Crump with the text,

“Aaliyah Crump Hits 2000 Career Points,” the caption summed it up perfectly: “She’s been cooking in the playoffs too‼️🔥”

The 6-foot-1 guard, ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2025, has been outstanding this season. She is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Against CPCA, she put up 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists, leading her team to a dominant 77-30 victory.

Just before that, she dropped 19 points in an 89-57 win over Newman. She also played a key role at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament, scoring 18 points and going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in a 73-70 win against Long Island Lutheran.

Crump’s outstanding performances have earned her a spot in some of the biggest high school basketball events. She was announced as a member of the 2025 USA Nike Hoop Summit team and was selected for the prestigious 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

With this selection, she became the 30th McDonald's All-American in UT women’s basketball history and the seventh player recruited by Texas head coach Vic Schaefer.

Crump has already proven herself on the national stage, winning gold with USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's AmeriCup. Her name is also on the 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, adding another achievement to her growing list.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer impressed With Aaliyah Crump

Texas coach Vic Schaefer had high praise for Aaliyah Crump, who officially joined the Longhorns on July 8 after turning down offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Baylor, among others. Crump, ranked as the top shooting guard and the best player in Minnesota, was a long-time target for Texas, with Schaefer and his staff scouting her years ago.

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program," Schaefer said.

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas. She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist, and I believe the best is yet to come."

Crump is the only player Texas has signed from the 2025 class, making her a key part of the program’s future.

