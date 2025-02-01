WATCH: Texas Longhorns commit Aaliyah Crump leads Montverde to a win over Long Island Lutheran

Aaliyah Crump, who is ranked No. 5 among the Class of 2025 recruits, proved why she is a top emerging talent in women’s basketball. On Saturday, "Ballislife" shared an Instagram post celebrating Crump’s performance for Montverde against Long Island Lutheran, a team in the top 25 rankings.

The compilation of her moments from the game showcased her dominance and presence on the court. Her teammates constantly passed to her, as she scored several 3-pointers. She also assisted her teammates, smoothly moving past defenders and dunking.

On Friday, Montverde Academy played Long Island Lutheran at the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament at the Nest. Montverde defeated LuHi with a close final score of 73-70.

Five-star prospect Aaliyah Crump led the scoreboard with 18 points and went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Lourdes Da Silva Costa, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, also contributed with 14 points. Amaia Jackson and Missy Odom both added 11 points. Saniyah Hall contributed with 10 points alongside 11 rebounds.

For LuHi, Olivia Jones had a spectacular performance with 30 points but could not save the team from defeat. The Montverde girls led throughout the contest, starting with 17-14 in the first quarter. By halftime, the score was 43-29. Toward the end, LuHi made a late push with a 10-2 run, but the Eagles held on and secured a narrow three-point win.

Aaliyah Crump Named McDonald’s All-American

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump has been selected for the much-awaited 2025 McDonald's All-American Game along with 23 other top high school players in the nation. She became the 30th McDonald's All-American in UT women’s basketball history and the seventh recruited by head coach Vic Schaefer.

She previously won gold with USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's AmeriCup and was invited to the USA Basketball Nike Hoops Summit. She was also named to the 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

In her junior year, Aaliyah Crump led her then-team, Minnetonka, to the 4A State Championship. She averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists that season. Moreover, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard is a two-time All-State honoree and MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year. She ranks first among the shooting guards in her class, according to On3.

The McDonald's All-American Games are scheduled for April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fans will have the pleasure of watching Crump playing along with and against top talents in the high school basketball scene.

