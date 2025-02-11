Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shares 1-word reaction to boyfriend Asa Newell's latest SEC honor as a Bulldogs freshman

Georgia freshman Asa Newell continues to impress hoops fans and experts alike with his standout performances in the Southeastern Conference, and no one is prouder than his girlfriend, Texas signee Aaliyah Crump.

On Monday, Newell was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, tying Georgia legend Anthony Edwards for the most FOTW honors in school history. Crump celebrated her boyfriend’s milestone with an Instagram story post on Monday with a poster of Newell’s impressive stats and a simple but heartfelt reaction:

“Yess❤️.”

Aaliyah Crump via Instagram

Asa Newell, a 6-foot-9 power forward, earned the honor after averaging 16.5 points, shooting 61.1% (25.9% from beyond the arc), grabbing 6.9 rebounds and adding 2.0 steals per game. In Georgia’s last game against Mississippi State, he put up 16 points and four rebounds in 34 minutes.

Newell’s best performance of the season, however, came in November against Tennessee Tech in the Peach State Classic, when he dropped 26 points on 59.1% shooting, secured 11 rebounds and added three blocks and a steal in Georgia’s 83-78 victory.

Crump and Newell have been vocal about supporting each other’s careers on social media. Just last week, when Newell was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year midseason watch list, Georgia Basketball shared the news on Instagram, and Crump re-shared it with a sweet message:

“So proud ❤️.”

Aaliyah Crump ready to shine at McDonald's All-American Game

Aaliyah Crump has established herself as one of the country's top prospects, and now she’s set to showcase her talent on one of the biggest stages in high school basketball. The Texas signee was named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game roster on Jan. 27, joining an elite group of 24 players from the Class of 2025.

Crump, the top shooting guard in the country and Minnesota’s No. 1 player, committed to Texas on July 8. Since then, she’s been working hard to take her game to another level. In a December interview with Slam Magazine, she shared that she’s been focusing on scoring in the paint, adding another weapon to her already dangerous offensive skill set.

“I’m pretty versatile, so you have to pick and choose what you want to guard,” Crump told Slam. “I like to shoot 3s, and I like to get downhill, but I’m trying to become more of a threat in the paint.”

Aaliyah Crump will suit up for the East team, playing alongside other elite talents like Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carroll, Jaida Civil, Jaliya Davis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Leah Macy and Agot Makeer. The game will also feature some of the biggest names in the 2025 class, including No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez, No. 2 Sienna Betts and No. 3 Jazzy Davidson.

