WATCH: Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share their gameday essential food choices with Jared McCain, Kate Martin, and Dawn Staley

NBA legend Carlos Boozer's sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have played the final game of their high school careers. The Boozer twins will suit up for the Duke Blue Devils in their first college basketball season. The pair appeared in DoorDash's Instagram video, which also featured a few other basketball stars and a women's basketball coach.

The young hoopers and the coach revealed their gameday essentials in the reel posted by DoorDash.

"Is steak a cuisine? Asking for a friend…🤔 Order all your gameday essentials and more for the tournament with DoorDash 🏀🚗," the caption read.

First in line was former Duke Blue Devils point guard Jared McCain, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Sixers. The 21-year-old was asked to share his go-to order after a big win.

"Probably some pasta with red sauce," McCain responded.

Cayden Boozer had a somewhat similar choice as the Sixers' guard.

"A nice steak or some chicken alfredo," he answered.

On the other hand, Cameron Boozer opted for a full non-vegetarian meal.

"A nice stack of ribs," he replied.

Kate Martin, the former captain of the Iowa Hawkeyes and current Golden State Valkyries guard, was also put on the spot. However, she had a totally different response than the male athletes.

"A molten chocolate lava cake," Martin revealed.

The last one to spill the beans was South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.

"Pad Thai," she said.

The next question for the young athletes was about their favorite cuisine.

"Definitely steak. Definitely, not even close," Cameron Boozer quipped.

His brother, however, wasn't happy with the response.

"Is that considered a cuisine?" Cayden asked.

"If steak doesn't count, then I'd say Italian for sure," Cameron gave an alternative answer.

Cayden was finally satisfied with the answer and even had the same preference as his brother.

"Thai food," Kate said.

"Sea food," Staley chimed in.

"It's probably Italian, but like Thai food is like it's right there," McCain had to say.

They answered a few more interesting questions about their food choices.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer Reveal the Food They Are Superstitious About

Cameron Boozer and others also answered the food item they are superstitious about at the end of the video.

"I would say a burrito bowl. Every time I have a burrito bowl, I play good." Cayden said.

However, Cameron doesn't believe in anything like that.

"Just give me a good meal and I'll have a good game," he responded.

"Each and every morning, I have a bowl of Oatmeal," Staley answered.

"My buttered toast. I love to have buttered toast before a game," Martin revealed.

Jared Martin's favorite meal turned out to be his superstitious meal.

"Pasta with a red sauce. I gotta have it before every game," he said.

This interesting and curious segment follows the completion of the high school season.

