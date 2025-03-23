Duke signee Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren flaunts a yellow outfit at a Miami eatery

Duke signee Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, frequently shares pictures of herself and the five-star prospect on Instagram. On Friday, she posted a picture on her Instagram story, posing at Komodo Miami, a high-end restaurant.

Cao wore a fitted olive green dress and smiled for the camera. She paired the beautiful dress with a white oversized blazer and a black handbag with gold accents.

“Hi,” she captioned the picture.

Yva via Instagram

Lauren’s social media presence has often drawn attention, especially as the girlfriend of Duke basketball signee Cameron Boozer. From courtside appearances to casual outings, their relationship has been in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer retired his No. 12 jersey at Columbus in honor of his high school career. His twin brother, Cayden Boozer, also had his No. 2 jersey retired during the ceremony. Their father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and their mother, CeCe, attended the event to celebrate their achievements.

During their high school career, Cayden and Cameron Boozer helped lead the Columbus Explorers to four successive Florida state championships. In their final season, they secured the Florida Class 7A state title on Mar. 8 with a 68-34 victory over Windermere. Cameron scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks, while Cayden added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds during the game.

Yva Lauren reacts to Cameron Boozer’s jersey retirement

Following the Boozer brothers’ dominant 68-34 victory over Windermere in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament on March 5, Cameron Boozer posted a series of pictures of himself celebrating and holding the trophy on Instagram.

“Jesus Saves; 3/16; John 3:16 #legendarychest #4peat #dynasty,” Boozer captioned his post.

Yva Lauren Cao reacted to Cameron’s celebratory Instagram post by resharing a post on her Instagram story and expressing her love and appreciation with three red heart emojis. Cayden and Cameron also had their jerseys retired after leading Columbus to four straight state championships. Yva reshared the post with an enthusiastic reaction.

“Proudddd,” she captioned the story with a starry-eyed emoji.

Yva via Instagram

The support, pride and appreciation between the two is always warm and refreshing to witness.

