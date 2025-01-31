Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley drops 4-word reaction for brother Alijah Arenas' college commitment to USC

Alijah Arenas made the big move on Thursday as he committed to the USC Trojans to play this fall. The guard was a trip recruit in the 2026 class but reclassified to 2025 and is now a No. 12 recruit.

Arenas's younger sister, Hamiley, shared her congratulations on Instagram as she wrote:

"Congratulations kid, love you♥️💛"

Like their father, Gilbert Arenas, all siblings are basketball players. While Alijah Arenas has been capturing much attention with his skills, his older sister, Izela Arenas, is a star player in her own right and is now a freshman with the Louisville Cardinals.

Hamiley Arenas is also making a name for herself, playing for the Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. As a freshman, Hamiley is averaging 2.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. Per MaxPreps, she has already surpassed 500 career points.

The youngest of the siblings, Aloni Arenas, is an up-and-coming basketball player. He has already caught the attention of many, with some calling him a "problem" and a "killer."

Alijah Arenas explains his reason for picking USC over his father's alma mater

Alijah Arenas had offers from his father's alma mater, Arizona, along with Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas. The guard ultimately settled with USC and he shared the news on his father's podcast, Gil's Arena. He also took a different approach, as Alijah had USC coach Eric Musselman on FaceTime when making the announcement.

"Hey, Coach. I'm on the podcast right now, and you know, it's kind of like a big day for me. I wanted to let everybody know that I want to come into USC," Alijah said.

When asked about his reason for staying close home, Arenas said:

"For me, it felt like the best fit. ... Going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special. And then talked to the coach ... and like, seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me. So, I think I could I could really go and go play for USC."

Musselman is linked to Alijah's father, as Gilbert played under him when he was the coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2002. With the Trojans women's team led by the LA native, JuJu Watkins, Alijah Arenas could be the reason to revive the USC program that has not been at its best in the last few years.

