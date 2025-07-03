Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, showed her support for five-star prospect Gene Roebuck, as he gathers prayers for his father. According to an Instagram post Roebuck made on Wednesday, his father had been involved in an accident and is fighting to recover.

"Unfortunately, my dad faced a tragic accident last evening," Roebuck wrote. "We all know my Dad's a busy Man, just wanted to share this so if he isn't responding currently or had anything planned, he is not currently able to respond or attend anything right now, unfortunately. My Dad is fighting hard to get back. PLEASE, everyone, if u could keep him in your prayers. If he had anything business-wise wise you need questions on, please feel free to text / DM me."

Hamiley Arenas reshared Roebuck's post on her Instagram story, adding the caption:

"Sending all prayers💕💐

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley reacts with 3 words as 5-star Gene Roebuck gathers prayers for his father. (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

Gene Roebuck is a class of 2027 prospect who attends La Mirada High School in La Mirada, California. He is a 6-foot-4 forward ranked No. 30 in the ESPN class of 2027 rankings.

Last season, Roebuck averaged 19 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, playing for the La Mirada Matadores. His performance helped the team to a 25-7 record and a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Gateway Basketball league.

Hamiley Arenas, on the other hand, is a class of 2028 prospect at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Arenas averaged 23.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.1 apg, playing for the Notre Dame Knights last season as a freshman.

Other high school basketball prospects have also shared their prayers and well-wishes, hoping for Gene Roebuck's father's full recovery. As per an update from Roebuck, his father has been scheduled for surgery, and the hope is that everything goes smoothly and successfully.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, gets recognized as the No. 2 player in California

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, was ranked in second place in the latest Prep Girls Hoops class of 2028 rankings. Arenas came in second place behind Tatiana Griffin, who is also ranked No. 1 in the ESPN 2028 class rankings.

A total of 65 players were included in the rankings, with 6-foot-5 forward Sydney Douglas in at third place and 5-foot-11 Windward star Amel Cook in fourth place. 6-foot-2 forward Maliya Hunter from Archbishop Mitty High School completes the top five.

