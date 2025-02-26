"Girls are dumb as rocks at basketball, but Diana's different": When Geno Auriemma hailed Diana Taurasi for her unique habits

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has never sugarcoated things when it comes to basketball in almost 40 years with the program. His blunt takes on players have often sparked conversations and have fascinated many.

There have been several players who Auriemma knew were different from the rest of the herd. One of them was WNBA's leading scorer Diana Taurasi, who retired on Tuesday.

Before Taurasi had a legendary spell with the Phoenix Mercury, she led the Huskies to three consecutive national titles under the guidance of Auriemma.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated in Nov. 2003, the Huskies coach praised Taurasi's work ethic at the expense of others.

"Girls are dumb as rocks," Geno said. "At basketball I mean. They don't play enough. I ask my players, 'How many days do you think a guitarist plays guitar? Every day. Well, basketball is your art. Do you talk the game every day, touch a ball every day?' D does.

"D's (Diana Taurasi) different. She plays all the time. So she's picked it up. I mean, how do you teach someone to stick her ass out when she goes up on a shot so she can draw a foul? D knows that. But most of 'em just don't play enough."

Geno Auriemma gave a shout to Diana Taurasi after she drew curtains on her legendary career

After 20 seasons, three WNBA championships and 11 All-Star selections, Diana Taurasi, during an interview with Time Magazine said:

"I'm full."

This was it. Geno Auriemma couldn't be happier about how one of his former students went on to be recognized as a legendary figure.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means,” Auriemma said. “She’s the greatest winner in the history of basketball, period. Her impact on the game is immeasurable. For as long as people talk about college basketball, WNBA basketball, Olympic basketball, Diana’s name will be at the forefront. She’s the greatest teammate I’ve ever coached.”

If loyalty had a name, Diana Taurasi was one. Neither in college basketball nor WNBA, she represented more than one team. She started and finished her college career with the Huskies (2000-04). Meanwhile, she played all her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury from 2004-2024.

