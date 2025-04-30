GM Shaquille O’Neal’s sons Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal approve Mikey Williams’ commitment to Sacramento State

UCF transfer Mikey Williams has announced his new destination after spending a season with the Knights. On Tuesday, April 29, the athletic dynamo confirmed that he has committed to the Sacramento State Hornets for the 2025-2026 campaign, through his Instagram.

Williams signaled his commitment by posting a photo in a Hornets jersey. Several prominent figures, including Shareef and Shaqir O'Neal, sons of newly appointed Sacramento State general manager Shaquille O'Neal, voiced their approval in the comments.

"All Glory to God," Williams captioned with three green check emojis.

Both Shareef and Shaqir then approved of the transfer in the comments.

"See you in sac town twin," Shareef O'Neal said.

(image credits: @mikey on Instagram)

"It's up twin!," Shaqir O'Neal shared.

(image credits: @mikey on Instagram)

Williams will now be joining a Sacramento State squad that recently tapped NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal as its men's basketball program's general manager. He will also be forming a duo with Shaqir O'Neal, who recently announced his transfer to the Hornets on April 3.

After a rocky freshman stint of collegiate hoops, Williams will now have a fresh start for his second year. In his lone campaign with the Knights, the San Diego, California native averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game over 18 appearances.

UCF, coached by Johnny Dawkins, finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 20-17, 7-13 during Big 12 conference play this year, and reached the championship game of the 2025 College Basketball Crown tournament.

Shaquille O'Neal became the men's basketball general manager of the Sacramento State Hornets

According to insider Shams Charania, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to serve as the men's basketball general manager of the Sacramento State Hornets in a voluntary role.

He joins fellow former NBA player Mike Bibby in leading the program, as Bibby currently serves as the team's head coach.

O'Neal will now manage the likes of his son, Shaqir, who recently committed to transfer there for his senior stint of college basketball from the Florida A&M Rattlers, making it his third school so far.

Besides O'Neal and Williams, the school is set to lose two of its top five scorers from the 2024-25 season as junior guard Julian Vaughns and senior guard EJ Neal announced their entry to the transfer portal.

