“Go be great kid”: College hoops fans react as 7’0 center Peyton Marshall commits to Georgia Tech

Former Missouri Tigers player Peyton Marshall has officially signed to a new program for his sophomore year. On April 22, Marshall confirmed on his Instagram account that he is transferring to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after just one season at Missouri.

On Monday, the @gtmensbasketball announced via Instagram that the 7-foot center has officially signed with the Yellow Jackets. Marshall is from Marietta, Georgia.

"The big fella is coming home 🍑", the post was captioned.

College basketball fans and spectators reacted positively towards Marshall's move to a new school.

"Pmoney go be great kid!," one fan said.

"Peeeezeeee!!! Love to see you win @peyton21fr," another fan exclaimed.

"So proud of you @peyton21fr!!!!!!," another user asserted.

"Wake 'em up, P," a fan wrote.

Other users all over the comment section, especially the Georgia Tech faithful, are just glad to see Marshall return to his city.

"Back in da A," one fan shared.

"Yessir big P back home," another fan commented.

"Bully ball @peyton21fr," a fan posted.

In his freshman year of college basketball, Peyton Marshall averaged just 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in around 4.4 minutes in 22 games played for coach Dennis Gates' Tigers.

Missouri ended the season with an overall record of 22-12, 10-8 during SEC play, and was eliminated in the first round of the 2025 March Madness.

Coach Damon Stoudamire details the kind of impact Peyton Marshall could give to his team

As Peyton Marshall confirms his transfer to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2025-26 season, his new coach, Damon Stoudamire, detailed the kind of impact he could make on the team via a statement posted on the Yellow Jackets' Instagram.

"Peyton gives us a physical presence," Stoudamire said. "His ability to set screens and pass the ball are elite...We look forward to his continued development as he, Baye Ndongo, Mo Sylla and Cole Kirouac give us lots of combinations to play along our frontline."

Stoudamire and the rest of the 2024-25 Georgia Tech roster finished with an overall record of 17-17, 10-10 during ACC play earlier this year. They were trounced out of the 2025 NIT in the first round through an 81-64 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on March 18.

