"GO GWORL": Pilar Sanders can't keep calm amid daughter Shelomi Sanders' intense offseason workout

Pilar Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, has been making waves with her intense offseason workouts, capturing her mother's attention in the most wholesome way. Shelomi is stepping out in faith to become her best self as she transitions to her new college basketball team, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

On Instagram, "Detail Training" shared a video of Sanders' offseason training.

"It ain’t Training if it ain’t DETAIL."

Her mother, Pilar, commented,

“That’s my babeeeeeeeeeeee go GWORL!!!!!!!! OOOOOOO CHILE THIS SEASONS.”

As a redshirt freshman, Shelomi Sanders made her first career basket, a 3-pointer, against Air Force Academy on Dec. 2 last year. In April, Shelomi announced her transfer to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

When Shelomi shared the news of her transfer, Pilar expressed her support, saying,

“So proud of my beautiful babes! You have the courage, confidence, strength, and character to go anywhere, the drive to be the best, and the desire to WIN. So happy you’re not settling. It’s your life to live, so live it with love, passion, adventure, and everything you’ve got! I love you so much!”

Shelomi Sanders’ journey in basketball

Colorado Buffaloes guard Tameiya Sadler (2), forward Charlotte Whittaker (45) and former guard Shelomi Sanders (22).

Shelomi, the young guard and daughter of Deion Sanders, entered the transfer portal and joined the A&M Bulldogs, one of seven CU players to do so. Her teammates have also secured new destinations: center Aaronette Vonleh is heading to Baylor, forward Brianna McLeod to SMU, guard Mikayla Johnson to Pittsburgh, and forward Ruthie Loomis-Goltl to Idaho.

In the 2023-24 season, Shelomi's stats for her former team, Colorado Buffaloes, included 0.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and a 16.7% field goal percentage over five games, as reported by ESPN.

Through her sophomore year journey with Buffaloes, Sanders played five games, tallied three points against Air Force, grabbed a rebound versus Oregon and managed a steal against UT Arlington.

Former Colorado Buffaloes guard Shelomi Sanders.

Before her stint at Colorado, Sanders spent his freshman year at Jackson State, where she appeared in two games.

Her journey to collegiate basketball began in high school, attending Sachse High School in 2019 and Rockwall Heath High School from 2019 to 2022. In 2020, she earned the title of Newcomer of the Year.

Throughout Shelomi Sanders' high school career, she earned All-District Second Team honors as a junior and All-District First Team in her senior season.

