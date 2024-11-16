“Go kill”: Angel Reese “proud” of Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony as he announces final college decision

Kiyan Anthony, the only son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, has kept college basketball fans across the nation on edge as he mulled over his options for college. Today, Nov. 15, the teenager finally made his choice, as he committed to Syracuse to pursue his future in college basketball.

Kiyan posted a highly energetic hype reel on Instagram to confirm his decision, which drew the attention of the masses within minutes. Among them was Chicago Sky star, Angel Reese, who showed immense joy while celebrating the 17-year-old's decision.

Angel Reese was delighted with Kiyan Anthony's decision to commit to Syracuse.

Reese wrote, "proud of you kiy!! go kill!!!"

Kiyan's decision to commit to Syracuse doesn't come as much of a surprise to many in the college basketball world. In fact, Reese predicted the teenager would commit to the Orange when he appeared on the ninth episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," two weeks ago.

"Syracuse was actually one of my best visits," said Reese. "I don't know if you're going to follow your dad, I don't know. I'mma say Syracuse."

Kiyan narrowed his list to six on July 25, which included Ohio State, Rutgers, Auburn, Florida State, USC and Syracuse. Yesterday, his father, Carmelo Anthony, revealed on the Jimmy Fallon show that the race for his commitment was between the Orange and the Trojans, with Kiyan ending all uncertainty through his announcement today.

Kiyan Anthony to follow in his father's footsteps

Kiyan Anthony is ranked the 34th overall prospect in the Class of 2025 per ESPN. He has established himself as a four-star shooting guard prospect at Long Island Lutheran High and is set to grow the Anthony family's legacy at Syracuse next year.

Carmelo Anthony was one of the most talented players in Syracuse's program history, leading them to their only national championship in 2003. The New York Knicks legend put no pressure on his son to choose the Orange, and Kiyan looks set to make an impression at his father's alma mater.

Speaking to 247Sports, Kiyan was keen to play from the get-go and take Syracuse to new heights during his time there.

I'm coming in right away ready to play," said Kiyan. "Off the court, I want to be cool with a lot of people on campus and I want to be the guy. I'm looking forward to getting to campus and putting on a show for the fans and the Dome that fits 30,000 which is the biggest in college. It's a great opportunity to go over showcase my talent and win."

The stage is set for Kiyan Anthony to make his mark on college basketball next year. Whether he will live up to the hype, only time will tell.

