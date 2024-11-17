“GOAT”, “That 2017 natl champs hoodie tuff”: A'ja Wilson receives warm welcome from fans as South Carolina faces East Carolina

A'ja Wilson thrilled fans of South Carolina women's college basketball by visiting Colonial Life Arena to watch the Gamecocks take on the East Carolina Pirates this afternoon. The Las Vegas Aces forward sported shades, black leggings and a hoodie commemorating the Gamecocks' national championship victory in 2017, in which she played a big part.

Her appearance at the game between the Gamecocks and Pirates caught the eye of fans on social media, who took to Instagram and X to express their opinions.

South Carolina Gamecocks fans were quick to welcome A'ja Wilson back to Colonial Life Arena.

"GOAT," said one fan.

"Ayyyyyeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!! One time for the one time welcome home @aja22wilson," said another.

Another fan added, "What’s good with it, Queen! Welcome back to your house!"

Other fans took to X to appreciate Wilson's hoodie, eager to get one for themselves.

"That 2017 Natl Champs Hoodie Tuff," said one fan.

"Where we get that hoodie tho," said another.

Wilson watched the Gamecocks stay unbeaten this season, as they dominated the Pirates in their 95-44 victory. Chloe Kitts finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, both team-leading totals.

Sania Feagin and Bree Hall scored 10 points each, while MiLaysia Fulwiley and No. 2 recruit Joyce Edwards came off the bench to score 12 points each.

A'ja Wilson established herself as one of South Carolina's greatest players

A'ja Wilson is arguably one of the greatest players in South Carolina's program history. Under coach Dawn Staley, she set multiple all-time and single-season records and led them to the 2017 national championship in her junior year.

In her final season at Columbia, Wilson won consensus National Player of the Year and unanimous First-Team All-American honors, while also winning the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Wade Trophy. The Las Vegas Aces made the most of their opportunity in the 2018 WNBA draft and made Wilson the top overall pick.

Although the Aces did not win the WNBA title this year, Wilson enjoyed another strong season, as she was named WNBA MVP for the third time in her career.

