LeBron James recently expressed his displeasure in a now-deleted tweet when his son Bronny James was omitted from ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft. James had long desired to play alongside Bronny in the NBA before retiring. However, former player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the Lakers superstar must exercise some patience.

During an NBA Today broadcast, when asked if LeBron and Bronny would ever share an NBA court, Perkins said yes but advised LeBron to be patient.

"I do, I do. But I think Bron is going to have to be patient and he's also going to have to sacrifice and if that means he's going to have to extend his NBA career a little longer, so be it," Perkins said.

Perkins said that Bronny will have an amazing NBA career but may not meet the standards of his dad, which is fine.

"My thing is one I want to point out is that Bronny, I think he's going to make it to the NBA and I think he's going to have a hell of a career, but he's not going to be his dad. And that's okay. Let Bronny be Bronny," Perkins added.

Bronny James has begun badly in his rookie season at USC, averaging only 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game. He has started and came off the bench as he tries to establish himself. This is likely why he was omitted from ESPN's current 2024 mock draft.

Due to Bronny's slow start at USC, many believe he could play another college season with the Trojans rather than declaring for the draft. This would allow him more time to develop his game and improve his draft stock.

LeBron James responds to latest Bronny James mock draft update in a now-deleted tweet

After Bronny was left off ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft, LeBron James laid out a rant in a now-deleted tweet. James quickly removed the tweets after posting them.

"Can y'all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball? The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just works! Earned Not Given!", he wrote.

James added that mock drafts have limited significance and emphasized that preparation is crucial.

"And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on, and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts don't matter one bit! I promise you! Only the work matters!! Let's talk real basketball people!" - James said.

Unless Bronny does well in the NCAA tournament, he will struggle to enhance his draft stock.

Bronny James and the USC Trojans' next game is on the road against the No. 19 Washington State Cougars on Thursday.