"Going to be sold out in about a minute": Albany HC Colleen Mullen highlights importance of Iowa's Caitlin Clark's presence in women's regionals

The hype for Caitlin Clark has been unprecedented. While women's basketball was on the rise, Caitlin Clark has taken that interest to a whole other level. Now, mainstream names like Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe are constant in their praise for her and the women's game. Further, ratings have been a huge success for FOX and other broadcasters.

Moreover, Albany Head Coach Colleen Mullen believes that success has been critical in driving home ticket prices and their demand. After the Indiana Fever team saw their prices go up, and still sell out the lower row already, before even drafting the sharpshooter, the statement isn't too far of a reach.

"It's a really exciting time. Listen, if Iowa gets the Albany region, it's going to be sold out in about a minute. Those tickets are going to be so expensive ... It'll be really great for the community, super-great for the Albany region and then even better for us. Everybody in the community getting excited about women's basketball and that's only going to help more attention to our program."

Caitlin Clark signing an autograph for a fan

Colleen Mullen took over the head coaching position for the Albany women's basketball team in 2018. Since then, the team has won an America East Tournament as well as an America East regular season.

The Albany region has already seen a dramatic shift in this regard. Earlier, by the MVP Arena's GM, Bob Belber's admission, a powerhouse like the University of Connecticut was a necessity to sell out the arena. Now, women's basketball as a name is enough.

For the four-day slate, an average of 8,600 to 10,000 tickets have already been sold, even before the bracket became official. If the nation's hottest star, fresh of breaking 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record is scheduled for an appearance, those numbers could see a dramatic uptick.

Unlike Mullen, Bob doesn't think Caitlin Clark is necessary for a sellout

Even if Caitlin goes to Portland instead, Bob Belber believes the MVP Arena will achieve sold-out status.

"Because of the popularity of women's basketball and because of what I see currently in the way of advance ticket sales.

We're already ahead of where we ended up after the tournament was over the last time we hosted it."

MVP Arena in Albany

With the 2018 event serving as the most tickets sold at 20,180, this season's festivities will try to eclipse that mark this season. Given Belber's belief being steadfast, it feels like the number might be an inevitability to cross.

