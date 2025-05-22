“Gonna be a very early draft choice, I think, if they’re smart”: Donald Trump gives his verdict on Walter Clayton Jr.'s NBA draft prospects

Walter Clayton Jr. and the Florida Gators visited the White House on Wednesday after winning the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball championship. Under coach Todd Golden, Florida went 36-4 and won both the SEC Tournament and NCAA title.

Ad

President Donald Trump met the team and brought up specific games and players. He mentioned the 27-4 regular season, a comeback win over South Carolina where Will Richard hit the game-winner. He also talked about the SEC final against Tennessee, where Florida’s 13-point lead was cut to three in the second half before they closed it out 86–77.

Trump pointed to Walter Clayton Jr.’s eight straight points in the Tennessee game that helped seal the title. Clayton was named the SEC Tournament MVP. In the NCAA Tournament, he dropped 34 in the Final Four against Auburn, becoming the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to score at least 30 in both the Elite Eight and Final Four.

Ad

Trending

Trump asked Golden if Clayton was coming back. Golden responded that he's headed to the NBA:

“Well, then he’s rich,” Trump said (according to On3). “Gonna be a very early draft choice, I think, if they’re smart.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clayton played two seasons at Iona before transferring to Florida. The senior guard, listed at 6-2 or 6-3, averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 44.8% from the field and 38.6% from 3.

He was efficient off screens (1.286 PPP) and in spot-ups (0.910 PPP, 92nd percentile). He shot 87.5% from the line last season and 95.3% as a sophomore, according to Sports Reference.

Gators star Walter Clayton Jr.’s potential

Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr - Source: Imagn

Walter Clayton Jr. was named a consensus All-American and NCAA Tournament MOP. His stock jumped into the lottery mix after March, but after measuring 6-foot-2 at the combine, some projections moved him to the late first or early second round.

Ad

Scouts have raised questions about Clayton's size for a two-guard and lapses on defense. One told HoopsHype that Clayton has “serious microwave potential off the bench” and compared him with Patty Mills and Fred VanVleet.

"The Florida guard can flat-out score, we’re talking serious microwave potential off the bench,” an assistant coach told HoopsHype. “Yeah, he’s a little undersized at the 2, but here’s the thing: his game took a real jump this year.

Ad

“Patty Mills, Fred VanVleet-lite is what I’ve heard, short guards that are grinders and volume shooters. Still more scorer than playmaker right now, but he’s showing he can be more than just another small shooting guard. Defense needs work, but the offensive package is legit.”

Clayton Jr.’s shot-making, poise and feel for the game remain selling points.

Ad

Also Read: IN PICS: Walter Clayton Jr. strikes a pose at Capitol Building as Florida squad visits White House

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here