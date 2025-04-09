Gonzaga basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and joining Mark Few's squad

Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs had a solid season and are now in full reloading mode. While the transfer portal era is in full swing, the Bulldogs are currently losing more than they’re adding.

Ad

Few and company are expected to change that, but for now, here’s an overview of Gonzaga’s transfer portal comings and goings.

Gonzaga Portal players leaving

Dusty Stromer is another Gonzaga player who has headed elsewhere in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Michael Ajayi, Butler

Ad

Trending

A 6-foot-7 guard who spent a year at Pepperdine and one at Gonzaga, Ajayi is on the move again. He averaged 17.2 points per game at Pepperdine in 2023–24 but didn’t have the same impact at Gonzaga.

Last season, Ajayi averaged 6.5 ppg and 5.4 rebounds per game. He remains a particularly strong rebounder for his size (he pulled down 9.9 boards per game at Pepperdine). However, his 3-point shooting regressed, dropping from 47% at Pepperdine to just 18% at Gonzaga.

Ad

He's now headed for Butler, where his impact may hinge on whether he can rediscover his shooting touch from beyond the arc.

Dusty Stromer, Grand Canyon

Stromer spent two seasons at Gonzaga but played less as a sophomore than he did as a freshman. He started 15 games in 2023–24 but just one last season. His scoring dipped slightly from 4.8 ppg to 4.3 ppg.

Stromer is a solid perimeter shooter and a capable rebounder. A California native, he is transferring to Grand Canyon, presumably to seek more minutes and shots at his next school. The 6-foot-6 guard is a player to watch.

Ad

Jun Seok Yeo, Undecided

A 6-foot-8 forward from South Korea, Yeo is another player who saw his role decline at Gonzaga. He played 6.9 minutes per game in 2023–24 but just 4.1 minutes per game in 2024–25. He averaged 1.6 ppg and 0.6 rpg last year.

Yeo played just four minutes after February and didn’t appear to be part of Mark Few’s plans moving forward. He hasn’t yet indicated a transfer destination but will likely seek more playing time and opportunities at his next school.

Ad

Gonzaga portal players arriving

Jalen Warley, Florida State

Warley has started the past two seasons at Florida State and should add perimeter scoring to Gonzaga’s roster. A 6-foot-6 guard, Warley averaged 7.5 ppg and 2.6 rpg, along with 2.8 assists per contest last season at Florida State.

Warley has been up and down as a 3-point shooter. He’s a 29% career shooter but hit just 14% last season. If he can regain his long-range shooting touch, he could see substantial minutes next season at Gonzaga. He’ll be in his final year of college eligibility.

What do you think of Gonzaga's additions and losses in the portal? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here