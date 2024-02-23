Gonzaga vs Portland basketball injury report, February 22: Latest on Luka Krajnovic, Tyler Harris and more

We have an exciting West Coast Conference showdown tonight as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland Pilots face off. However, the injury report will be a factor in determining how this game will end, as some players' availability can be up in the air. Let's explore the injury report for both programs and discuss the status of these players.

Gonzaga vs. Portland basketball injury report, February 22

Luka Krajnovic, Gonzaga

Freshman guard Luka Krajnovic suffered a broken left hand in a shootaround before the game against UConn earlier this season. However, he seems to be back at 100%, as he has not been limited off the bench. Krajnovic has appeared in 12 games this season, shooting 48.0% from the floor, 33.3% from deep and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

He is not producing big numbers, averaging 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game in 9.2 minutes.

Also Read: Big 12 expansion hits Gonzaga shores as conference realignment negotiations begin for 2024-25 season: Reports

Tyler Harris, Portland

Freshman guard Tyler Harris was absent this season due to an ankle injury but seems to have recovered and is back to 100%. He has appeared in 21 games, averaging 12.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.0 bpg in 33.8 minutes. He has a 46.5/36.0/68.9 shooting split.

Gonzaga vs. Portland basketball starting lineups

Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have played well throughout the year and are getting ready for the NCAA tournament. They have a traditional college basketball lineup with three guards and two forwards. Below is the projected lineup for tonight's game:

Guard Tyler Robertson

Guard Vukasin Masic

Guard Juan Sebastian Gorosito

Forward Bol Dengdit

Forward Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams

Portland Pilots

The Portland Pilots have been struggling this season and have a very different lineup construction: two guards and three forwards. Below is the expected starting lineup for tonight's action:

Guard Ryan Nembhard

Guard Nolan Hickman

Forward Anton Watson

Forward Graham Ike

Forward Ben Gregg

Also Read: Drew Timme NBA draft 2023: While the Gonzaga forward finds his fortune with the Milwaukee Bucks how does fate look for other notable athletes