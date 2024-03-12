Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball injuries and predictions, March 11: Latest on Luka Krajnovic, Stefan Todorovic and more

The San Francisco Dons and the 17th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will clash in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals. There are not any significant players on the injury report, but rotational players that could be the difference between a win and a loss with how they play are. Let's take a look at the injury report and discuss how this game will wind up.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball injuries

Luka Krajnovic, Gonzaga

Freshman guard Luka Krajnovic has been dealing with injuries. He suffered a broken hand, but then he returned. However, he has not played since Feb. 29 against the same San Francisco team that they are facing tonight. Krajnovic has appeared in 14 games. He has shot 46.2% from the field, 28.6% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe while averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per game.

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 19: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Stefan Todorovic, San Francisco

Junior forward Stefan Todorovic has been dealing with some injuries throughout the season, so he is not likely going to see the court tonight. He dealt with an undisclosed injury and has not played since Feb. 24. Todorovic has played 22 games and is averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 9.7 minutes per game.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco prediction

Entering this neutral-site game, the Bulldogs are considered 9.5-point favorites for this game. Gonzaga has been one of the elite scoring programs in the nation with 85.6 points per game, but their rebounding is where they excel the most. They have a 39.6 to 34.0 rebounds per game advantage over San Francisco.

Junior forward Graham Ike has done incredibly well leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 16.9 points per game. However, he is averaging 24.0 points in their two meetings during the regular season. Go with the Bulldogs to cover the spread and advance to the West Coast Conference finals.

Also Read: SEC men's basketball awards: Full list of 2023-24 top performers and achievers ft. Dalton Knecht, Reed Sheppard and more