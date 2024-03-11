2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 19: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll for Week 19 was released for the men's college basketball season as the regular season has finished. All that we have left is the conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament. At this time next week, we will see the NCAA tournament bracket and the field of 68.

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

The AP Poll has the top three teams remaining at the same spot as they were in last week's rankings. The top five are Houston, UConn, Purdue, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Six of the top 25 programs did not move compared to where they were last week.

Ranking Team Record 1 Houston 28-3 2 UConn 28-3 3 Purdue 28-3 4 North Carolina 25-6 5 Tennessee 24-7 6 Arizona 24-7 7 Iowa State 24-7 8 Creighton 23-8 9 Kentucky 23-8 10 Marquette 23-8 11 Duke 24-7 12 Auburn 24-7 13 Illinois 23-8 14 Baylor 22-9 15 South Carolina 25-6 16 Kansas 24-9 17 Gonzaga 24-6 18 Utah State 26-5 19 Alabama 21-10 20 BYU 22-9 21 Saint Mary's 24-7 22 Washington State 23-8 23 Nevada 26-6 24 Dayton 24-6 25 Texas Tech 22-9

Which team climbed the most in the Top 25?

The Kentucky Wildcats could jump the largest as they could climb up six spots to the ninth spot in the nation. They went 2-0 on the week as they picked up a 93-77 home win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, the second game grabbed the attention.

They defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 85-81 inside the Thompson-Boling Arena and gained momentum before the SEC tournament.

Which team dropped the most in the Top 25?

The Washington State Cougars dropped four spots and are now in the 22nd spot in the AP Poll Top 25. They only had one game this week and were upset at home against their in-state rival as the Cougars lost to the Washington Huskies 74-68.

The offense was brutal, as they were 39.4% from the floor and 16.7% from beyond the arc. This team needs to figure out how to bounce back as the Pac-12 tournament is getting ready to begin.

