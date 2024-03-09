"Almost every game in the SEC is rigged": Former Vanderbilt QB levels shocking allegations against Alabama of having ties with Italian mob

A former college football player has alleged he was offered $300,000 to rig games in the SEC. Mo Hasan was a quarterback for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2018 and 2019 and played seven games for the team.

While on a recent episode of his "The Momentum Podcast," Hasan discussed being approached by the mafia about fixing games.

"I was approached at Jason Aldean's bar in Nashville by the Italian mob to fix football games," Hasan said. "I went to get drinks, so I'm alone right now and not with my friend group. He comes up to me and he offered me $300,000. He said, 'For something like this, 250 to 300k for a game.'"

While Hasan did not say if he took the payment, he claimed that some people had done this. He even singled out a specific school:

"He (the mob guy) said, 'We regularly talk to guys at your position about fixing games.' He named guys in the SEC, who I don't want to say names because they're in the NFL now, and that's a bad idea. But, the University of Alabama, I will tell you that. ... He said almost every game in the SEC is rigged."

Hasan started one game over two seasons at Vanderbilt. He joined the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 in 2020 but never played for the team.

