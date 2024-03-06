Is Zach Arnett replacing Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss? Looking at former Mississippi State HC's new gig in college football

The Ole Miss Rebels are getting prepared to hire former Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett as an analyst, according to OM Spirit's Zach Berry. That does not mean that Ole Miss is getting prepared to change what is happening in terms of current coach Lane Kiffin. Instead, the hiring of Arnett is just another mind to help the Ole Miss Rebels improve as a team.

Zach Arnett took over for the Mississippi State Rebels following the passing of Mike Leach. He finished 5-6 before being fired by the program as the interim coach. His role is going to be to help as another person part of Lane Kiffin's brain trust each week.

Kiffin was surprised that Zach Arnett was fired so quickly by the Bulldogs and explained that when the decision was made.

"To be let go 10 games into your first season when you got hired late, like Zach, really I don't know how you do that, that fast. I don't know how the expectation is to judge you that fast about the job that you did. Unfortunately, it's kind of the thing to fire people fast. To me, it's kind of the grass is always greener, so you know, it is what it is." h/t On3

It will be interesting to see how another SEC mind from another school does to help the program out.

Can the Ole Miss Rebels make the College Football Playoff after adding Zach Arnett to the coaching staff?

While analysts are not typically known to be big-time positions on a coaching staff, it does help to have another former head coach on the staff like Zach Arnett. The Rebels are among the favorites to win the 2025 National Championship Game as they have the seventh-best odds (+1500) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Adding another solid coach to the team is going to be viewed as a positive. There is no worry about job security for Lane Kiffin or anything of that nature. It is just a great addition that should help the Ole Miss Tigers be that much better this upcoming season.

