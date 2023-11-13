Zach Arnett landing spots: 5 potential teams that could benefit from former Mississippi State HC ft. USC, Chicago Bears & more

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett has been fired from the program after less than one season.

There are a lot of options he can do to continue his coaching career. Let's look at a few of them, both in college football and in the National Football League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Potential landing spots for Zach Arnett

Here are five of them:

#1 Defensive Coordinator for USC

This is something that just feels like a glove searching for a hand. The USC Trojans have been brutal defensively and fired their defensive coordinator Alex Grinch last week, so Arnett would be a great addition to the program.

With a strong recruiting class and joining the Big Ten Conference next season, that would be a great hire for Lincoln Riley's staff.

#2 Defensive Coordinator for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have an opening at their defensive coordinator position after seeing Leslie Frazier step away from the team this season.

Arnett would be a strong hire if he wants to continue his career with an NFL job. It could be a plus for Sean McDermott's coaching staff and add some fresh air in Buffalo.

#3 Boise State coach

With the firing of Andy Avalos on Sunday afternoon, the opening for Zach Arnett is something that could make some sense.

If he wants to continue being the top coach of a program and with some SEC experience, he would be a great plus in one of the Group of Five conferences. He could help with recruiting and other factors, so it would be a huge landing spot.

#4 Defensive Coordinator for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in a good spot for their future and do not have a defensive coordinator after Alan Williams stepped away in Week 2.

Arnett would be a great addition, as he could help a talented defense in the NFL, as he has shown to excel on that side of the ball.

#5 Defensive Coordinator for Mississippi State

While it's obviously the most far-fetched idea, Zach Arnett was given the coaching job after the death of Mike Leach.

He was the defensive coordinator for the program before that, and the program definitely liked him so why would going back to his old position be out of the question?