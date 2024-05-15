"Good luck with that" - Fans react to UConn Huskies signing top recruit Sarah Strong

Incoming freshman Sarah Strong officially signed with the UConn Huskies on Tuesday. Strong originally committed to play her college career at Storrs on April 6, one day after UConn's Final Four loss to Iowa.

The Huskies revealed the news on X, posting:

"Officially a Husky 💙 Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World, Sarah Strong!"

Expand Tweet

Many fans have since reacted to the news, with one commenting on X:

"Good luck with that. Geno will retire by then, and Uconn will probably be coaching by Diana, and they probably fall out of 25 ranking. 🤣"

Expand Tweet

Other fans are excited about the signing. Here are some of their reactions:

"Signed. Sealed. Delivered," one fan commented.

"My heart is smiling," another fan wrote.

"bruh get ready for another great year of college hoops," one fan wrote.

"Future NPOY 🗣️," a fan predicted.

"super excited about this one!!," a fan wrote.

"I still can’t believe she picked UConn. This is everything I’ve ever wanted 🥺 ," another fan commented.

A look at Sarah Strong's basketball career in school

Sarah Strong played high school basketball for Grace Christian School in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she averaged 23.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in three seasons. As a senior, she averaged 21.0 points, 16.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Strong led the Crusaders to their second consecutive state title with a perfect 30-0 record. She finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds in the title game.

Strong won the 2024 Naismith High School Player of the Year and was selected for a McDonald's All-American game, where she won the MVP. The forward was also selected for the Naismith, SLAM and Jordan Brand All-American games.

Along with the USA U-18 basketball team, Strong also won gold in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup and the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Explaining her decision to join the Huskies, Sarah Strong said (via ESPN):

"UConn kept it real. They would tell me what I need to work on -- they would just tell me I need to get in better shape and now they've noticed a difference. Some coaches would be like, 'You're so good,' and obviously I know I'm not ready to be at the college level (currently). I just like that they kept it honest."

"I'm just ready to be there and practice and play," Strong said. "I like the style and feel like I fill a need there. I'm drawn to the championship culture."

Sarah Strong will join No. 7-ranked Allie Ziebell and No. 11-ranked Morgan Cheli as UConn's incoming freshman class.

What do you think of Strong joining the UConn Huskies? let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also read: 3 biggest commitments Geno Auriemma secured ahead of 2024 college basketball season ft. Kaitlyn Chen and more