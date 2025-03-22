"Good sh*t" - College hoops fans celebrate Big Ten dominance in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten has dominated the 2025 NCAA Tournament with all eight representatives making it to the second round. The last time a team from the conference won the national championship was 25 years ago.

On Friday, the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan State Spartans, Illinois Fighting Illini, UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terrapins, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks all proceeded to the next round of March Madness without even a hint of an upset as seven of the eight teams won their games by double-digits.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the dominance of the conference at the Big Dance.

"7 out of 8 games by double digits 🤯" one fan wrote.

Most fans chose to congratulate the conference on its start to the tournament.

"Good sh*t my B1G brothers and sisters!!" One fan tweeted.

"Big 10 and Big 12 had the best start to this tourney," another fan tweeted.

"Great job gentlemen," one fan tweeted.

The Big Ten dominance explored

Despite the Southeastern Conference making history by sending 14 of its 16 teams to the NCAA Tournament, shattering the Big East's record of 11 teams set in 2011 (11 teams), the Big Ten has the tournament's best record thus far.

Despite its record number of players, the SEC had an 8-6 record, with numerous teams, including the No. 11-seeded Texas Longhorns, falling to the No. 11-seeded Xavier Musketeers in the First Four.

The Big 12 has the second-best form after the Big Ten with a 6-1 record after the No. 7-seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to coach John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

The SEC and Big Ten will account for 16 of the remaining 32 teams in the Big Dance, the highest percentage of teams from two conferences in the tournament's history.

Last season, the conference gained only six invites to the tournament and finished with a 10–6 record. The addition of the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks through league expansion and realignment increased this year's bids to eight.

The last Big Ten team to win the national championship was the Michigan State Spartans led by coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans are the conference's highest-seeded team at No. 2 although all eight teams are top-seven teams in the bracket.

The Spartans will face the No. 10-seeded New Mexico Lobos in the second round of the tournament on Sunday in their quest for glory.

According to BetMGM, the total number of wins expected of the conference is 11.5 which is the same as the Big 12.

