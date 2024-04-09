"Got them as far as I can push them": Former Villanova HC Jay Wright reflects on what national championship game means for coaches

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright reflected on what the national championship game means for the coaches who made it through the long grind of the season.

In the pregame talk before the 2024 NCAA final between Purdue and UConn on CBS Sports, Wright, who guided the Wildcats to two national championships in 2016 and 2018, shared his thoughts on the importance of a final.

The 62-year-old two-time College Coach of the Year, who now works as a college basketball analyst, recalled his mindset going into the final and he believes that it is the same feeling for coaches Matt Painter of Purdue and Dan Hurley of UConn.

"I remember this night. For the coaches, Matt Painter and Dan Hurley, they pushed their teams all year to get to this point. And there's a feeling of accomplishment for those two that got my guys here at the final game," Wright said.

He noted that the national championship game was the only time that he'd sit back and allow his players to play their game.

"There's no game after that. I got them to as far as I could push them and I know they're ready for this. In the only game of the year that I could sit up there on this stage, this incredible stage, and let the guys play ball."

Jay Wright looks forward to a great national final between UConn and Purdue

Wright looks forward to a great showdown between UConn and Purdue in the national final.

The former two-time champion coach expressed hope that Painter and Hurley would take advantage of the opportunity and seize the moment as it is difficult to make it to the national final.

"My last thought is as I walk, I look into this long walk. Only in the Final Four you can make that walk and you're walking out there as a coach and you're thinking: 'You may never get here again. I'm gonna savor every moment of this.' I look forward to watching Danny and Matt walk out here tonight," the former coach said.

UConn and Purdue will clash for the national championship on Monday night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Huskies aim for a back-to-back and sixth title overall, while the Boilermakers seek to win their first-ever championship in program history.

