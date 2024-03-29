"Got to get hand washer going to get these dragon underwear clean": UConn's Dan Hurley makes a hilarious request to wife Andrea after Sweet 16 win

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is no stranger to superstition. His pre-game rituals have become a trademark for him and seem to be working just fine, especially after the dominating 82-52 Sweet 16 victory over San Diego State on Thursday night.

After the game, during an on-court interview, Hurley made a hilarious request to his wife, Andrea, regarding his red dragon underwear for being his lucky charm:

"My wife Andrea who never gets enough TV time, by the way, it's always others, she's got to get the hand washer going to get these dragon underwear clean for a quick turnaround."

In the previous second-round matchup against Northwestern, Hurley's rituals were reported by Tracy Wolfson, a reporter from TruTV. His pre-game tradition includes consuming exactly eight M&M's, wearing the same suit and socks and his red dragon underwear. It also includes having a cup of Bulletproof coffee on the sidelines and not knocking it over.

Per Wolfson, Dan Hurley's wife always travels with a portable washing machine, reflecting that he is serious about his superstitions, which have worked well for him since 2023. In the 2023 season, UConn was crowned the NCAA Tournament champion after defeating San Diego State in the final.

Thursday's victory was the second time in two years that UConn stopped the Aztecs' journey in the NCAA Tournament. Even in the final last year, UConn dominated and won 76-59.

Who performed in UConn's Sweet 16 win against San Diego State?

San Diego State vs. Connecticut

UConn defeated San Diego State in the Sweet 16 to reach the Elite Eight, where the Huskies will face No. 3 seed Illinois in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. It was a collective effort from Cam Spencer (G), Trsiten Newton (G), Stephon Castle (G) and Hassan Diarra, who led the team to a dominating win over the Aztecs.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the matchup. Followed by Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle, who scored 17 and 16 points respectively. Hassam Diarra contributed with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Huskies' 2024 NCAA Tournament performances have justified their March Madness odds before the season began. They are the favorites to win the national title again this year, and who knows, that may be because of Dan Hurley's red dragon underwear.

