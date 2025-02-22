"Got tired of people asking me...Had to do it before I forget everything": Dawn Staley dives into reasons behind new venture

Dawn Staley is set to release her new book, "Uncommon Favor," in the offseason. It will discuss what the three-time NCAA champion coach learned from the world of basketball, growing up in North Philly, and her mother.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Friday, Staley revealed that her friends, family members, and acquaintances have asked her to write about her journey, prompting her to take the leap.

Now, as her team prepared for Sunday's game at Vanderbilt, Dawn Staley shared the reason she chose to undertake a writing venture in the middle of the 2024-25 season.

"One - I just got tired of people asking me," she said (at 2:38). "Two - I had to do it before I forgot everything right.

Ad

Trending

"Three - I think the season that we had last year made me really thankful for what I described as the right 'uncommon favor' career and I think it was just only fitting, kinda put that in context of my life and share it with people"

Ad

Dawn Staley then shared that writing a book was mentally exhausting for her, joking that she prefers to be exhausted by winning.

"Uncommon Favor" will be priced around $30 and can be preordered through a link in Staley's Instagram bio.

What's next for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks?

February has been the toughest challenge for South Carolina as it lost two ranked games; No. 4 Texas and 7 UConn. The team has re-entered the winning bracket since then by defeating Arkansas 95-55 for a 24-3 record on the season (12-1 SEC).

Ad

The Gamecocks have three games left in their season. After facing the Commodores on the weekend, they will travel to the Sandy and John Black Pavilion to face Ole Miss on Thursday. The team will then return home to host No. 14 Kentucky for its last game of the season.

Despite its recent losses, Dawn Staley's roster remains the most experienced when it comes to playing AP poll opponents. Other top contenders for the NCAA championship, like UConn Huskies, Notre Dame, UCLA Bruins or USC Trojans, did not play ranked games as frequently as the Gamecocks.

While the brackets are yet to be revealed, South Carolina will then host the SEC Tournament from Mar. 5 to 9 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here