$12 million worth Dawn Staley announces new venture to share lessons learned from basketball, her mother and North Philly

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared exciting news on Instagram on Friday — she's writing a book. The book will be titled "UNCOMMON FAVOR: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three" and is available for preorder at a link in Staley's Instagram bio. It is set to be published in May.

"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because….I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley captioned.

Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) ,also posted a photo of the front cover of her upcoming book, as well as a video.

"I've been demanded to [write a book] by my friends, my family, strangers of all kinds, write a book," Staley said. "Y'all, I listened."

What Dawn Staley's book might cover

Basketball

The first subtitle of Staley's upcoming book is arguably the most obvious topic hoops fans expect her to cover — basketball. The South Carolina coach spent her college career playing point guard for the University of Virginia.

She led the Cavaliers to three consecutive Final Four appearances, picking up two National Player of the Year awards and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1991 Final Four. Staley is also the NCAA's all-time steals leader.

She went on to play in the WNBA, spending stints with the Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets, and was a five-time WNBA All-Star. Staley was also a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Staley has been the coach of South Carolina since 2008 and is in her 17th season with the program. She has led the Gamecocks to eight Southeastern Conference tournament championships and three national titles. South Carolina has made it to the last four Final Fours and is the reigning national champions.

North Philly

The basketball legend is a Philadelphia native. Staley's parents moved from South Carolina to North Philly in the 1950s and raised their children there. She grew up in the Raymond Rosen housing projects, where she found her love for basketball. She began her coaching career at Temple University.

My Mother

The last subtitle of Staley's book focuses on her mother. In the Instagram video she shared about her book, Staley called her mother "very near and dear" to her. Staley's mother Estlette died in 2017. It is expected that she will reflect on her relationship with her mother in her upcoming book.

"This book is my chance to honor the people who have built me up and to show the world what I’ve learned about what it takes to move the room and get things done," Staley said in a statement on Friday, via PEOPLE.

