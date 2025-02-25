"Gotta factor in competition too": Podcaster gives nod to Johni Broome over Cooper Flagg in National Player of the Year race

The Auburn Tigers, led by Johni Broome, just got their fourth-straight victory on Saturday due to the forward's stellar play. Through this, the No. 1-ranked squad in the nation won 82-70 against the unranked Georgia Bulldogs in its home arena to earn its 13th win of this year's SEC play, 25th overall.

Ad

Broome was dominant from the field as he dropped a game-high 31 points on a remarkable 11-of-18 clip, including seven free throws made, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes logged. With his outstanding play throughout the 2024-2025 campaign, the senior might edge out Duke Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg for the National Player of the Year award.

In Monday's episode of "The Next Round" podcast, co-host Jim Dunaway, who is also a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, said Broome will end up being named the best player for the season.

Ad

Trending

"31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. They ran their offense through him," Dunaway said. "That game was a little stickier most of the way. Georgia playing their butt off trying to get that marquee win that would've gotten them into the tournament maybe.

"16 for Flagg in Madison Square Garden in a blowout. He only played 23 minutes. But again, like I said, when I'm voting for the National Player of the Year, you gotta factor in competition too, don't you?"

Ad

Dunaway further added (1:18):

"I've got a gut feeling that Broome is gonna end up winning this thing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his final year of college basketball, Johni Broome is averaging a team-high 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 swats per contest, with hopes of making it into the NBA.

Lance Taylor also feels Johni Broome could end up as the 2024-2025 National Player of the Year

Expand Tweet

Ad

For co-host Lance Taylor, he feels the same way when it comes to the National Player of the Year discussion. He expounded that Johni Broome could sneakily overcome Cooper Flagg, especially with his recent strings of remarkable performances, and that it would've been a no-brainer had the fifth-year swingman played for a bigger program.

"Broome was fantastic. I think Broome, going into the weekend, he was plus 200 to win Player of the Year, and I think Flagg was minus 350. Broome had a better week," Taylor said (0:33). "But it's Duke. If Cooper Flagg is playing for Pittsburgh or Miami, I think Broome's got this thing, based on the fact that if he was playing for Duke.

Ad

"If he was playing for Carolina or Duke, it's a little bit different."

Johni Broome and the rest of the Auburn Tigers now turn their attention to the unranked Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, still at home with the aim of going into the postseason on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here