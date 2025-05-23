"Gotta start trying these": Sacramento commit Mikey Williams sets a big goal for his future practice session

Sacramento State transfer Mikey Williams is coming off an impressive freshman season where he established himself as a strong player at UCF. Despite his success, he is not fully happy with his recent training regimen. On Friday, he reposted a video of himself doing a windmill dunk on his Instagram story.

He posted the video with a short caption about his intentions for future practice sessions.

"I gotta start trying these again."

Image via Mikey Williams' Instagram story.

Williams is coming off his first year of college basketball, where he averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the UCF Knights. He was limited in his usage with the Knights, only appearing in 18 games for an average of 14 minutes per game. As a result, he entered the transfer portal after the season to get a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

Williams chose to transfer the Sacramento State. There, he will play under head coach Mike Bibby. The Hornets have received extra attention this offseason because NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal agreed to become the team's next general manager. However, it will be an unpaid, voluntary role. So, it is unclear how much Shaq will be involved in basketball operations.

Mikey Williams is trying to get his basketball career back on track at Sacramento State

Mikey Williams signed with Memphis as part of the 2023 recruiting class. At the time, there were high hopes for him as a prospect. He received a four-star rating from ESPN and was the No. 49-ranked player in his class. However, off-court issues have significantly impacted his college basketball career.

In April 2023, only a few months after committing to Memphis, Williams was arrested and faced nine felonies and a lengthy prison sentence. He was accused of firing a gun at a car full of people at his home. After several months of legal proceedings, Williams pled guilty in November 2023 to one felony count of making criminal threats.

As a result of his plea deal, Williams did not serve any jail time but was sentenced to one year of probation. His felony charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Since Williams was dealing with legal proceedings shortly after committing to Memphis, he never played a game for the Tigers and chose to transfer to UCF before last season. Now at Sacramento State, Williams is trying to reclaim some of the spark that previously made him a hyped up high school prospect.

