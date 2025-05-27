"Grass isn't always greener elsewhere": Insider makes alarming remarks about PJ Haggerty's Kansas State move

Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty has shut down NBA draft preparations and will play for Kansas State next season. One of the top players in the transfer portal, Haggerty committed to the Wildcats on Monday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

He declared for the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal in April after one season with the Tigers. Despite going through the pre-draft process, Haggerty was expected to return to Memphis for his senior season.

Following the news, Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 suggested PJ Haggerty's move to Kansas State might not be as advantageous as it seems.

"Memphis offered more than what Haggerty wound up with, and he thrived last season with Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. I hope this works out for him (and he still did just fine money-wise), but sometimes the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere," he wrote on X.

Goodman pointed to South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson's situation as an example. Johnson transferred back to Ohio State for financial reasons, but returned to South Carolina this offseason.

Goodman also took a dig at Haggerty's father, who seemingly played a significant role in his son's transfer process.

"Trust me. I am not saying to always go with an agent (there are some bad ones out there), but PJ Haggerty’s dad probably should have hired a good one in this case. Overplayed his hand and wound up with in the neighborhood of $2.5 million for a team that didn’t make tourney last season and isn’t considered a tourney team for this season."

Matt Norlander reports K-State lands PJ Haggerty below $4M NIL ask

When PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal, it was reported that his dad was looking for $4 million in NIL money from any program interested in his son. Initially, NC State was rumored to be the favorite to land the Texas native.

Matt Norlander, a college basketball insider, revealed in his tweet about Haggerty's transfer to Kansas State that he will be getting way less than the initial figure reported.

"I'm told his NIL price tag wound up being less than the $4-5 million Haggerty was rumored to be asking earlier this spring," Norlander tweeted.

Nevertheless, the move is a win-win for Jerome Tang and Kansas State — they pay less money and gain a top player for their roster.

Haggerty will join four other transfers, including Tyreek Smith, who committed to the Wildcats this offseason.

