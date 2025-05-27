Former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty's recruiting saga comes to an end with Jerome Tang. The 2024-25 NCAA men's scoring leader will play for Kansas State next season. Haggerty was a top player in the portal and drew massive attention at first. However, he put a tag of $4 million NIL compensation on his services, limiting his options.

The guard entered the portal and declared for the NBA draft, and decided to stay just days before the withdrawal timeline. Analyst Jeff Goodman highlighted that Haggerty has secured a $2.5 million NIL deal with the Wildcats.

He said the necessity for players to hire adequate agents to negotiate deals, saying that the guard's dad overplayed their hand.

"Trust me. I am not saying to always go with an agent (there are some bad ones out there), but PJ Haggerty’s dad probably should have hired a good one in this case," he wrote.

"Overplayed his hand and wound up with in the neighborhood of $2.5 million for a team that didn’t make tourney last season and isn’t considered a tourney team for this season."

Haggerty was initially said to garner interest from teams like Ole Miss and Auburn. As these programs revealed the non-pursuit of the guard, the AAC Player of the Year was suspected to be picked up by NC State.

However, Haggerty did not see any developments from the Wolfpack either. Eventually, the momentum was carried over by Jerome Tang's staff.

What does PJ Haggerty bring to Jerome Tang's roster?

Kansas State, the program that mounted a 16-17 record last season, marks a successful offseason with the addition of PJ Haggerty. They added a blend of scoring, high IQ and maturity to the roster in the All-AAC caliber talent, which will immediately help its offense.

Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals on 47.6% shooting last season. He has yet to etch his name as a solid defender. However, he can pressurize both guard positions, making him a fit for Jerome Tang's preference for premiere pressure and switches.

