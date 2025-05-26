  • home icon
PJ Haggerty makes bold college decision as Memphis hooper announces commitment to major Big 12 school

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified May 26, 2025 19:58 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Colorado State at Memphis - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Memphis Tigers' PJ Haggerty - Source: Image

In a major move in the Big 12, former Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty was announced to have committed to Kansas State for the 2025–26 season. Haggerty was named the 2024 AAC Player of the Year and earned consensus Second-Team All-American honors.

On Monday, Transfer Portal made the announcement on Instagram about Haggerty’s decision, linking the reports to Joseph Tipton of Tipton Edits.

PJ Haggerty had withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA draft after the guard averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 35 starts for Memphis last season. Haggerty shot 47.6 FG% and will be expected to bring that scoring to Kansas State in the Big 12.

“Memphis star transfer PJ Haggerty has committed to Kansas State,” the caption read.
This will be Haggerty’s fourth move in his college career after he started at TCU in the 2022–23 season, playing limited minutes across six games. The next year, he transferred to Tulsa, where he earned AAC Rookie of the Year honors in 2023–24.

After averaging 21.2 points during that season at Tulsa, Haggerty joined Memphis, where he averaged 21.7 points with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

At Kansas State, Haggerty will be aiming to bring his leadership and offensive firepower to the backcourt. His ability to score at all three levels and contribute across the stat sheet has made him a valuable addition to coach Jerome Tang’s rotation.

PJ Haggerty chooses Kansas State with reported $2.5 million NIL deal

PJ Haggerty made headlines once again, this time for a reported price tag tied to his next move. After withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft, Haggerty has committed to Kansas State, reportedly landing an NIL deal worth around $2.5 million.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman on Monday, the deal consisted of a $2 million base salary with an additional $500,000 in performance-based incentives. Haggerty was reported to have negotiated the deal without an agent.

“Trust me,” Goodman wrote. “I am not saying to always go with an agent (there are some bad ones out there), but PJ Haggerty’s dad probably should have hired a good one in this case."
Goodman noted that Haggerty’s camp was reportedly seeking a $4 million NIL package after declaring for the draft and entering the transfer portal.

Goodman also noted the deal was secured despite Kansas State not having made the NCAA Tournament last season and not currently projected as a top-tier contender for the upcoming year.

As a native of Crosby, Texas, Haggerty was a three-star recruit in high school and ranked 150th nationally.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
