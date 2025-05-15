"It's got nothing to do with him being white": Analyst Jeff Goodman calls out Stephen A. Smith's "stupid" Cooper Flagg take

Cooper Flagg is a projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The commentary surrounding Flagg, however, took an unexpected turn when Stephen A. Smith, during ESPN's "First Take" segment, implied that Flagg's race played a role in his perceived value and marketability.
"When you’ve got somebody with that kind of potential, and they’re white and you are in America, you keep that dude," Smith said on Wednesday, per an X post by Awful Announcing.
"I'm not talking about just keeping him because he's white. I'm saying the brother can play. He's special. He's a special talent."
Smith's remarks did not sit well with many basketball analysts and fans. The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman expressed his disapproval on X.
"What does being white have to do with this? This is a stupid take," Goodman wrote. "Whether he is white or not, Cooper Flagg is considered a 'can’t miss' player with high, high upside by basically every single NBA executive. That’s why you don’t trade him. It’s got nothing to do with him being white."
The Dallas Mavericks won the draft lottery on Monday, meaning they will have the No. 1 pick in the draft on June 25.
Cooper Flagg overcame doubts about basketball coming from Maine's small scene
According to World Population Review, Cooper Flagg's hometown of Newport, Maine, has a population of just over 3,000 people. Maine is not exactly a hotbed for basketball talent and while Flagg grew up dreaming of NBA stardom, he understood the odds were stacked against him.
However, it did not stop him from working toward his goal and he soon outgrew the competition in Maine. He transferred to the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida and joined Duke University as the number one prospect in the country.
"Growing up in Maine, there’s people that told me I would never be able to make it to the next level or play Division I basketball," Flagg said. "I think just that message of it doesn’t matter where you’re from, as long as you work hard and trust yourself and trust your ability, then you can really accomplish anything."
Cooper Flagg kept the buzz growing after his freshman season with the Blue Devils, where he lived up to his billing as the nation's top prospect. He averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and is currently projected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.