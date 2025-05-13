Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and Asa Newell have a Montverde Academy's historic class reunion at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

The legendary Class of 2024 lineup from Montverde Academy has entered the 2025 NBA Draft. Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and Asa Newell all helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated run to the Chipotle National Title, beating teams that included VJ Edgecomb and Long Island Lutheran, the Boozer Twins and Columbus, and AJ Dybantsa and Prolific Prep.

With the four of them heading to the NBA, they got together during the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, and this was the first time that all of them were together since they entered college. The four former Montverde Academy Eagles even went on a photo shoot together and were all smiles.

Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and Asa Newell were all central to Montverde Academy getting to an unbeaten 34-0 record and ending their run with the national championship. The school remained a contender after their departure, but was eliminated by Dynamic Prep during the first round of the Chipotle Nationals this year.

Flagg led the team in scoring, rebounds, steals, and blocks, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game, along with 3.8 assists per game. Derik Queen was not far behind in production, though, as he averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

McNeely, meanwhile, averaged 12.5 points. 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in one of the deepest rosters in high school basketball at that time. Finally, Newell averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game as a senior.

Of the four, Asa Newell was the only one not named a McDonald's All-American, with Flagg, Queen, and McNeely all playing for the East Team during last year's game. This was due to schools being limited to the number of players they could nominate each year.

Montverde Academy Eagles' historic run to the Chipotle Nationals in 2024

Montverde Academy was the team to beat during the Chipotle Nationals in 2024, having beaten some of the best the country had to offer. Their opening game was on April 4, 2024, and it was against AZ Compass Prep National, beating the team handily 64-49.

Next up were Cameron and Cayden Boozer and the Columbus Explorers during the semifinals a day later. Despite a valiant effort from their state rivals, the Eagles triumphed 84-70.

They took on Paul VI in the final on April 6, 2024, beating the Panthers 79-63 and ending their season as undefeated national champions.

