"They'd have Cooper Flagg" "Absolutely not": Hoops fans debate if the 2024 Montverde high school team could win March Madness

The 2023-2024 Montverde Academy Eagles had a legendary season last year which saw Cooper Flagg lead the team to an undefeated season and win the 2024 Chipotle National championship. Some of its players are now scattered across multiple different teams, from high school teams in North Carolina to Division 1 colleges.

This raises the question if the team got together, would they win during this year's March Madness? Flagg led Duke to become one of the best collegiate teams, while Liam McNeeley is helping UConn defend its national title. Derek Queen is proving to be a rising star in Maryland, and Asa Newell is a standout at Georgia.

The question of whether the 2023-2024 Eagles could win March Madness has gotten fans talking, with many believing they could do it.

"Well, they'd have Cooper Flagg... so, yeah?" one fan said.

"With 4 lottery picks there’s definitely a chance," another fan pointed out.

"Montvered really the generation of miracles," said another fan.

However, some commenters believe that while they would be good, they might not make it far into the tournament

"LMAO, absolutely not. Auburn, Tennessee Florida and about ten other teams beat this team by 10 plus," one fan commented.

"No," said another fan.

"They would be very good, but I don’t think they would beat a 16 seed," another added.

Fans sound off if 2024 Montverde would win March Madness right now (Source: Instagram/ br_hoops)

What did Montverde players achieve during that run?

The Eagles had a perfect 33-0 record, which included their national title win. Three players, including Cooper Flagg, Derek Queen and Liam McNeeley were all named McDonald's All-Americans, with several snubs as there were limited slots for each school.

Montverde has had many memorable teams, but the 2023-2024 team had everyone talking since they went undefeated against some of the best teams in the country, including Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran, as well as AJ Dybantsa and Prolific Prep.

Some of its younger players have also achieved other things, though they did so after leaving the school as some of them are playing in other high schools, such as five-star junior Caleb Gaskins who helped the Boozer Twins win state at Columbus, as well as Cooper's twin brother, three-star senior Ace Flagg, who also led his team, Greensboro Day, to a championship season this year.

Ace is going to Maine while Gaskins is expected to take over for the Boozers at Columbus. Kayden Allen has stayed with Montverde Academy and is part of the current rebuilding team.

