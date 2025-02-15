Kyrie Irving and Victor Wembanyama watch from the stands as Cooper Flagg's alma mater Montverde falls to Chris Cenac-led Link Academy

Two of the best high school teams in the country faced off on Friday, with Chris Cenac's Link Academy Lions taking on the post-Cooper Flagg Montverde Academy Eagles. The Lions came out on top in a low-scoring one-point win with the final score 40-39.

Ad

What made the game even more special is that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama were present in the building.

Ad

Trending

While still one of the best high school teams in the country, the CJ Ingram-led Montverde Academy Eagles were not able to recapture last year's success. The Cooper Flagg-led squad had a legendary undefeated run that went all the way to the Chipotle National championship. The team now falls to an 18-5 record following that loss to Link Academy.

The loss snaps the Eagles' five-game winning streak, though their season is not done yet as they will take on La Lumiere on Feb. 21 followed by a showdown against Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy the next day.

Ad

As for five-star Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr. and crew, the Lions have recovered from their three-game losing streak from three of the best teams in the country thanks to that win. This is now their second win in a row after that three-game skid, with the first one coming after a 43-42 win over Sunrise Christian Academy Elite.

Link Academy had a tough five-game stretch against five of the best teams in the country. This started with a 70-47 loss to the Boozer Twins and Columbus on Jan. 31, followed by a 73-69 overtime loss to Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy on Feb. 3. The Lions then took a tough 61-44 loss to AZ Compass Prep.

Ad

Link Academy and Montverde Academy still battling for third place in Nike Elite Basketball League's standings

Both Link Academy and Montverde Academy are part of the Nike Elite Basketball League, with both teams seeking the third-place spot in the standings. Montverde previously held that spot but that loss to Link had the Lions go up to third place instead.

Montverde Academy still has a chance to get back to third place when it takes on La Lumiere and IMG Academy. However, Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran may be coming in from behind after beating Oak Hill Academy on Valentine's Day and they still have one league game left against IMG Academy. They are currently sitting in fifth place but have a chance also to take that third place spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback