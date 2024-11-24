"Great day to be a Huskies fan": UConn fans hyped for Paige Bueckers and Co.'s matchup against Oregon State in the Bahamas

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are in the Bahamas for the Continental Tire Baha Mar Women's Championship and have already begun getting the reps in.

The program posted a highlight mixtape from one of the team's practices, showcasing Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, Azzi Fudd, Morgan Cheli, Allie Ziebell, Ice Brady, KK Arnold and Qadence Samuels.

"The Huskies are in the Bahamas 🏝️," the Huskies' Instagram captioned the mixtape with the song "Mutt" by Leon Thomas.

Trending

Fans stormed the comment section to showcase their excitement for the Huskies:

"Great day to be a Huskies fan 😋," a fan wrote.

"They can't miss in the Bahamas!" another fan commented.

"Love y’all so baddddd🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to hype the program before the game on Monday:

"Bahama Mamas," a fan commented.

"Wait chat.. LSU and UConn both in the Bahamas? 🫦," another fan wrote.

"I need whoever has the playlist for these videos asap," another fan commented.

Fans comment on Huskies' Bahamas mixtape

Who will the UConn Huskies play in the Bahamas?

Paige Bueckers and UConn Huskies begin their Continental Tire Baha Mar games by playing the Oregon State Beavers on Monday. Depending on the other pool matchups, they will face either Boston College Eagles or Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday. Both the games will be held at the Baha Mar Convention Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Huskies last played the Beavers in the 2016 Final Four, defeating them 80-51. They are 2-0 against the program. Oregon State is fresh off an Elite Eight run last season, where they lost to the eventual NCAA champions South Carolina Gamecocks. The program has lost more than half of its roster to the transfer portal since then.

For Paige Bueckers, it will be her first outing against Ole Miss. The two teams last met on Nov. 22, 2018, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Huskies did not let the Rebels cross the 30-point mark for three quarters, sealing the deal early in the 90-50 outcome.

Boston College is a familiar matchup for Geno Auriemma, as it will be the 40th contest between the two teams since 1987. UConn holds a 32-9 edge over the Eagles, with their last contest being in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here