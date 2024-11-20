"I just hope people don't take it for granted": Dan Hurley hails Geno Auriemma as UConn WBB HC is set to break major NCAA record

From one coaching great to another, UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley praised the accomplishments of his women's team counterpart Geno Auriemma. Auriemma is just one win shy of breaking the record for most NCAA basketball coaching wins.

Since taking over the women's team in 1985, Auriemma has led the Huskies to a record 11 national championships. When No. 2 UConn defeated No. 16 North Carolina on Friday, he picked up his 1,216th career victory, tying him with former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

This Wednesday, the Huskies will face Fairleigh Dickinson, giving Auriemma the chance to become the all-time winningest coach — across both men’s and women’s basketball.

Dan Hurley expressed his admiration for Auriemma and said he would be there at Gampel Pavilion to support his fellow Connecticut coach.

"I just hope people don't take it for granted," Hurley said of Auriemma’s impending milestone. "He's just one of the unique coaches in all of sports. The longevity and excellence, and to win at that level and to produce players to the level he's produced, to the WNBA and championships, you are on every day over 40 years."

Hurley explained how the eight-time national coach has assisted him in his role with the men's team.

"Then you get to know him, personally. The amount of help he's provided to me and the staff since I've been on the job here, he goes out of his way to be supportive and helpful," Hurley said.

"And the opportunity he gives you to learn from him as a leader and coach ... I didn't really know him before I got here ... But then I met him, and he's just the best guy ever.”

Dan Hurley demands better from UConn despite dominant win over East Texas

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies secured a comfortable 81-46 win over East Texas A&M on Tuesday. With that victory, they are 4-0 to start the season.

While the win was decisive, Hurley was not satisfied with his team's performance.

"Just comically bad," Hurley said postgame. "Our second-half rebounding was so far below standard ... it has been a long time since we have been that bad."

"To (have) a negative assist-to-turnover ratio? ... I think at times we played hard, but once we got it to 37 with 12 minutes to go, it turned into just a debacle out there," he added. "I’m happy the game’s over. It’s a relief."

The Huskies finished the game with 18 assists and 19 turnovers, a ratio that Hurley found unacceptable.

