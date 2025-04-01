"Great spot for him" "Stingers up": College hoops fans react as Shaq's son, Shaqir O'Neal joins Mike Bibby's Hornets squad

The son of NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal and Florida A&M Rattlers forward, Shaqir O'Neal entered the transfer portal three days ago. O'Neal joined the Rattlers via the transfer portal last year and helped them to a 14-17 overall record, their most wins in a season since 2008, and a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament appearance for the first time in three years.

On Monday, Shaqir O'Neal announced on Instagram that he had committed to the Sacramento State Hornets to play under coach Mike Bibby.

"I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Sacramento State University," Shaqir O'Neal wrote. "I am incredibly grateful to Coach Bibby and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and offering this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the program and representing Sacramento State."

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Shaqir O'Neal committing to Sacramento State.

"@shaqironeall Stingers up! Looking forward to meeting you bro! Let's get it," one fan said.

"Come on bro come join us," another fan said.

"Great spot for him," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Solid move," one fan said.

"Smoove," another fan said.

"Bibby could get him right," one fan said.

Fan reactions on IG (Credits: @sacstatembb Instagram)

Shaqir O'Neal is Mike Bibby's first Hornets recruit

Shaqir O'Neal was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and he joined the Texas Southern Tigers where he played and was a member of the Tigers team that won the 2022 and 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. He entered the transfer portal last year and joined the Florida A&M Rattlers.

This season, O'Neal averaged 6.7 points on 50.3% shooting from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 29 games for the Rattlers.

Sacramento State coach Mike Bibby has a massive job to do after the Hornets finished the season 3-15 in conference play and 7-25 overall and dead last in the Big Sky Conference last season. Shaqir was the new coach's first acquisition via the portal.

While speaking to the press last week, Bibby revealed the route that he hoped to pursue during recruitment.

"I think that we can get (top prospects) kids here, we're going to try to have the Deion Sanders effect there's going to be stars in the building some nights, current NBA players in the building," Bibby said.

The O'Neal family has extensive ties with Sacramento. After Shaquille O'Neal battled against Sacramento State Hornets coach Mike Bibby in the NBA, he bought a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings before selling off his stake in 2022. Shaqir O'Neal has one more year of eligibility left in college basketball.

