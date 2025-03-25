"Professional Lakers killer" - NBA fans react to ex-Kings star Mike Bibby landing Sacramento State head coach job

Former NBA player Mike Bibby is reportedly headed back to Sacramento as Sacramento State's new coach. It's been 18 years since we last saw Bibby represent Sacramento. He was arguably one of the Kings's faces from 2001 to 2008.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Mike Bibby's hiring will be effective immediately. This is the first time Bibby will be the coach of a collegiate team. Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on the former NBA star's new feat.

Here's what some fans said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Professional Laker killer lol," one fan had a nickname for Mike Bibby.

"Mike Bibby was such a fun player to watch. Congrats to Sac State," one fan said.

Here are other reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"Interesting hire for Sacramento State. It’ll be interesting to see how this ends up working out. It’s definitely going to be cool to see him back in Sacramento, though," one said.

"W for him love mike bibby but man i my heart dropped for a sec lol," one wrote.

"Bibby back in Sacramento! Time to teach these kids how to hit clutch shots and rock the biggest biceps in coaching history," another said.

"BIBBYLICIOUS back in Sac😈😈😩," one tweeted.

Mike Bibby is a Sacramento legend

Over his 14-year stay in the NBA, Mike Bibby became synonymous as one of the best point guards during his seven-season stint at the Sacramento Kings.

Bibby's best individual output came in the 2004-05 season: 19.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. However, he left a lasting imprint a few seasons earlier in 2002, when the Sacramento Kings made a deep run to the West Conference Finals and faced an LA Lakers team led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Mike Bibby - in particular - played an important role in helping Sacramento force the Lakers to play a seven-game series. His production (22.7 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.6 rpg and 2.0 spg) in the series pushed the team to 'almost' beat the two-time defending champions (2000 and 2001).

Because of their accomplishment, despite never successfully winning a title, Bibby has become a beloved figure in Sacramento. His arrival as the new coach at Sacramento State is the perfect homecoming for the former Kings star.

