"Greatest guys/****heads": LeBron James makes hilarious admission on "hating" Coach K's Duke

NBA legend LeBron James has shared his unfiltered thoughts on watching Duke from a young age. The LA Lakers star was on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and expressed his dislike toward the Blue Devils when Mike Krzyzewski, aka "Coach K," was at the helm.

James said he hated Duke and its players but later explained why the program was also one of the best under Coach K.

"When I was a kid I used to watch Duke," James said. "Now I realize I hated Duke when I was growing up. And then when I started growing up and playing with Coach K for Team USA. And I was like, 'OK, I see why he is great, I see why I hated JJ Redick, I see why I hated Shane Battier.' And then Shane came with us to Miami and helped us win the championship. I was like, 'I see it.' It's like the greatest guys/d**kheads that you would ever meet."

James played at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School but never had the chance to face or play under Coach K's Duke because he did not play at the collegiate level. The prodigy declared for the 2003 NBA draft and was selected with the top pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coach K was at the helm at Duke for 42 seasons before he retired in 2022. He led the program to five national titles.

James is a four-time NBA champion. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013), one with the Cavaliers (2016) in his second stint with the franchise and one with the Lakers (2020).

LeBron James' LA Lakers are on course to make the NBA playoffs this season

LeBron James' Lakers (43-28) are currently fifth in the Western Conference. The LA franchise is on course to make the playoffs this season but has lost each of its past three games. Nonetheless, with James firing on all cylinders, the Lakers should be clear to make it to the postseason in the coming weeks.

James, a 21-time All-Star, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Lakers this season. The 40-year-old is still one of the best players in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

