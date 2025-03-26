  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Greatest guys/****heads": LeBron James makes hilarious admission on "hating" Coach K's Duke

"Greatest guys/****heads": LeBron James makes hilarious admission on "hating" Coach K's Duke

By Arnold
Modified Mar 26, 2025 17:47 GMT
LeBron James makes hilarious admission on &quot;hating&quot; Coach K
LeBron James makes hilarious admission on "hating" Coach K's Duke (Image Credits - IMAGN)

NBA legend LeBron James has shared his unfiltered thoughts on watching Duke from a young age. The LA Lakers star was on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and expressed his dislike toward the Blue Devils when Mike Krzyzewski, aka "Coach K," was at the helm.

Ad

James said he hated Duke and its players but later explained why the program was also one of the best under Coach K.

"When I was a kid I used to watch Duke," James said. "Now I realize I hated Duke when I was growing up. And then when I started growing up and playing with Coach K for Team USA. And I was like, 'OK, I see why he is great, I see why I hated JJ Redick, I see why I hated Shane Battier.' And then Shane came with us to Miami and helped us win the championship. I was like, 'I see it.' It's like the greatest guys/d**kheads that you would ever meet."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

James played at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School but never had the chance to face or play under Coach K's Duke because he did not play at the collegiate level. The prodigy declared for the 2003 NBA draft and was selected with the top pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coach K was at the helm at Duke for 42 seasons before he retired in 2022. He led the program to five national titles.

Ad

James is a four-time NBA champion. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013), one with the Cavaliers (2016) in his second stint with the franchise and one with the Lakers (2020).

LeBron James' LA Lakers are on course to make the NBA playoffs this season

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Source: Imagn

LeBron James' Lakers (43-28) are currently fifth in the Western Conference. The LA franchise is on course to make the playoffs this season but has lost each of its past three games. Nonetheless, with James firing on all cylinders, the Lakers should be clear to make it to the postseason in the coming weeks.

James, a 21-time All-Star, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Lakers this season. The 40-year-old is still one of the best players in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी