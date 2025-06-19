“Greatest thing I’ve ever watched” “Coach got game”: Fans react as $4,000,000 worth Super Bowl champ puts on show with Iowa’s Ben McCollum

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrated his Super Bowl triumph by returning to Iowa, where he was once a crowd favorite because of his performances as an All-American with the Hawkeyes.

However, this time, he returned to Iowa to participate in a unique pickup game with the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball coach Ben McCollum. It was a good way to unwind for them both, and it was a great crossover of sports, as it allowed DeJean to showcase his exceptional basketball skills.

The social media pages of the Iowa Hawkeyes uploaded a video with the highlights from the pickup game, showcasing some nice moves made by DeJean and McCollum. DeJean was seen putting up a few dunks and difficult layups, whereas McColllum dropped some smooth three-pointers.

Fans went wild in the comments as they saw the two go up against each other with such passion. Some of them were shocked to see DeJean play basketball with ease, while others were pleasantly surprised to see McCollum's athleticism.

"Coach got game," a fan reacted.

"Ben McCollum a bucket holy sh*t," another user shared.

"Coach McCollum has some handles," a netizen wrote.

"Coach, I was unaware of your game, this fired me up," another fan reacted.

"This is the greatest thing I've ever watched, thank you," another hoops fan reacted.

"DeJean dude can get up there ...and coach can still get at it," a Iowa fan shared.

It was great to see DeJean, a football player, hold his own on a basketball court, which is a testament to his versatility and athleticism. Similarly, McCollum also performed well despite being in his mid-40s. These were the two highlights that drove the fans crazy.

Ben McCollum has brought six Drake players as he assembles the roster for Iowa

McCollum is joining Iowa as head coach after 16 years of experience in collegiate basketball. Last season, he was leading the Drake Bulldogs, and he brought six players from his previous program to join the Iowa Hawkeyes for the upcoming season.

Bennett Stritz had a sensational last season with Drake, where he led the team in points (19.2), assists (5.7) and steals (2.1). He is a highly decorated guard who is known for his playmaking and scoring, and was also named the MVC Player of the Year.

Apart from him, other Drake players like Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Tavion Banks, Cam Manyawu and Joey Matteoni have also followed their former coach to Iowa.

While Combs and Howard will provide guard depth, Banks and Manyawu are the two forwards who will provide length, a strong rebounding presence and defensive steel. Lastly, Matteoni is another forward who is known for his shot-blocking expertise.

Apart from former Drake players, Ashton Williamson from Florida and Brendan Hausen from Kansas State have also joined the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Williamson brings his scoring prowess while Hausen is a shooting guard known for his 3-point efficiency.

