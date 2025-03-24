"Had me crying in my car": Duke fans react as Jon Scheyer wells up addressing Tyrese Proctor's struggle with adversity

Jon Scheyer teared up praising Tyrese Proctor’s growth at Duke. Proctor, in his third season, is shining. On Sunday, he scored a career-high 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to lead Duke past Baylor 89-66.

This win sent the top-seeded Blue Devils (33-3) to the Sweet 16 in Newark, New Jersey. Proctor also etched his name in history as the first Duke player since Scheyer in 2010 to make at least five 3-pointers in consecutive NCAA tournament games.

"For this to happen for Tyrese, to be — hit seven 3s and be our key guy and all that after going through all these moments like if I'm an NBA team, I'm going after him because you have to handle adversity,” Scheyer said. “I think that speaks a lot to his character.”

Scheyer couldn’t hold back tears, leaving Duke fans reacting on social media:

“Had me crying in my car lol,” a fan wrote.

"Stay away from Dookies if you an NBA team. They are terrible NBA pros all of them. Because the officials don’t go with them to the NBA,” another wrote.

"Speaks a lot to your character, too, Coach Scheyer,” one wrote.

"Emotional moment for sure,” a fan wrote.

"Is good when you know. But when your coach know,” another wrote.

"Proctor stuck with his coach and buried Baylor today. There is still value in college,” another wrote.

Duke faces either No. 4 seed Arizona (23-12) or No. 5 seed Oregon (25-9) on Thursday at the Prudential Center. Proctor’s breakout has the Blue Devils rolling.

Tyrese Proctor’s lighthearted moment with Jon Scheyer

Tyrese Proctor shared a lighthearted moment with Jon Scheyer after Duke's NCAA Tournament win over Baylor, joking:

"It feels great, everybody's been calling him 'White Mike' for the past two weeks," Proctor said. "But no, I'm just really proud of our group and proud of the way we came out and responded in that second half."

Scheyer echoed the pride in his postgame comments:

“Really proud of this win. Sweet 16 sounds great. We know it's a quick turnaround, but we're going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to it,” he said.

Jon Scheyer’s latest win has propelled Duke to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. He took the reins from Mike Krzyzewski and has kept the Blue Devils thriving in March Madness.

