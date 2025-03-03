"Hailey Van Lith is a needle mover": Fans go wild as Mark Campbell's TCU wins Big 12 championship first time ever in college history

College hoops fans enjoyed Mark Campbell guiding TCU to its first-ever Big 12 championship on Sunday. The No. 10 Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2) defeated No. 17 Baylor (25-6, 15-3) 51-48 to capture the regular season title.

The last time TCU won a conference championship was in 2010 when it was part of the Mountain West Conference. For Coach Campbell to win the first Big 12 title in program history in just his second season is a remarkable achievement.

The Horned Frogs' Twitter account shared a graphic of the team celebrating the monumental win, and the post had fans buzzing.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Wowwwww Hailey Van Lith is a needle mover!" one fan wrote.

"Damn hVL & sedona really might b future fever girls," another chimed in.

"Congratulations, @GoFrogsMC! Turning programs around everywhere!" a fan praised Campbell.

"Such a fun one to create. What a squad, but we not done yet! 🎨🏆" one user tweeted.

"Isn't this the same team that had to have open tryouts last year because they didn’t have enough players due to injury?! What a turnaround," a fan pointed out.

"Let's goooo! Now time to win the NCAA Tourney!" another enthusiastic fan wrote.

Mark Campbell creates history, becomes only second TCU coach to win conference title

In almost half a century since becoming an NCAA Division I basketball program, there had only been one TCU coach to bring home a conference championship, until Mark Campbell came along.

Jeff Mittie was the previous Horned Frogs coach to accomplish the feat, winning the Western Athletic Conference in 2001, Conference USA in 2002 and the Mountain West Conference in 2010.

Campbell has now added his name to that exclusive list, and he did it by defeating the second-place Baylor Bears in the regular-season finale.

The Mittie era, which spanned 15 seasons from 1999-2014 was a relatively successful one for TCU, with the program winning three conference tournaments and earning nine NCAA Tournament berths during that time.

No other TCU coaches, apart from Mittie, have guided the Horned Frogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Their last March Madness run came in 2010, when they were bounced in the first round.

When Mark Campbell arrived in Fort Worth for the 2023-24 season, the Horned Frogs were coming off an 8-23 campaign with only one win in the Big 12. He has completely turned the program around in just two seasons and is also eyeing their first NCAA appearance in 15 years.

