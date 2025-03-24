Hailey Van Lith stats today: How did Big 12 Player of the Year perform vs Louisville?

Hailey Van Lith and the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, beating the seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals 85-70 at Schollmaier Arena.

Van Lith was one of four starters to score in double figures for the Horned Frogs, who reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. She tallied 16 points in 40 minutes, shooting 6-for-11 and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Van Lith, who won the Big 12 Player of the Year, also got her teammates involved on the offensive end, dishing out a game-high 10 assists to record her third double-double of the season. She previously achieved that feat in games against New Orleans and NC State.

It was an emotional win for Hailey Van Lith, who played her first three seasons with Louisville. She led the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons, reaching the Final Four once and the Elite Eight twice. Van Lith transferred to LSU ahead of the 2023–24 season before moving to TCU this year.

Here are Hailey Van Lith's stats from the game against the Louisville Cardinals:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hailey Van Lith 40 16 5 10 6-11 0-1 4-5 0-5 1 1 2 6

Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Sedona Prince help Hailey Van Lith carry scoring load in win

Agnes Emma-Nnopu helped the TCU Horned Frogs build a commanding 47-26 halftime lead, scoring 16 points in the first half. She was efficient offensively, shooting 6-for-8 overall, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Emma-Nnopu finished with a team-high 23 points — her first 20-point game of the season. She also recorded four rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes.

Head coach Mark Campbell and Hailey Van Lith (#10) of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate after their win over the Louisville Cardinals. Photo: Getty

Sedona Prince also stepped up for coach Mark Campbell, scoring 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting, going 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Donovyn Hunter contributed 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who improved to 33-3. She was perfect from the field in the second round, going 6-for-6, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, and made both of her free throws.

Jayda Curry led Louisville in the round-of-32 matchup with a game-high 41 points on 13-of-28 shooting. She went 6-for-12 from deep and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

