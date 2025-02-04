Top 10 finalists of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award feat. Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and more

The race is heating up for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday the 10 finalists for the prestigious individual prize, which included Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith.

Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association selected the candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the best point guard in Division I basketball this 2024-25 NCAA season.

Here are the floor generals who made the top 10 list.

Top 10 finalists for 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award

Paige Bueckers (UConn Huskies)

Trending

Paige Bueckers is putting up impressive numbers in what could be her final season for the UConn Huskies. The senior guard leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 19.0 points and 4.2 dimes through 21 games this season. Bueckers led UConn to its 11th consecutive win on Sunday, scoring 18 points and dishing out five assists in the Huskies' 101-59 trouncing of the Butler Bulldogs.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #(5) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Ryanne Allen (#5) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Olivia Miles (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Olivia Miles is having an incredible comeback season for Notre Dame, recovering nicely from the knee injury that sidelined her for the entirety of the 2023-24 NCAA campaign. She is averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 assists per game this season for the Fighting Irish, who are off to an impressive 19-2 start.

Hailey Van Lith (TCU Horned Frogs)

Hailey Van Lith's importance to TCU cannot be overstated. The Horned Frogs have flourished with the addition of the LSU transfer, starting the season with a 21-2 record. Van Lith has embraced her role as a scorer and facilitator for TCU, averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 assists per game this season.

Expand Tweet

Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina Gamecocks)

South Carolina remained second in the latest Associated Press rankings, with the Gamecocks carrying a 21-1 record. They wouldn't be in that position without Te-Hina Paopao, who is one of Dawn Staley's most trusted players in her lineup. Paopao, who leads the team in minutes played, is averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 assists per game this season.

Rori Harmon (Texas Longhorns)

Rori Harmon is one of the main reasons Texas has started the season 22-2. She is averaging 10.1 points and a team-best 6.3 assists per game this campaign. Harmon helped the Longhorns record their sixth straight win on Sunday, scoring 15 points and issuing five assists in the 70-50 win over Texas A&M.

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) drives to the basket against the Missouri Tigers guard Averi Kroenke (21) during the first half at Moody Center. Photo: Imagn

Kiki Rice (UCLA Bruins)

The UCLA Bruins remain undefeated through 21 games this season, and Kiki Rice is one of the reasons why. She is the team's second-leading scorer behind star center Lauren Betts, averaging 13.2 points per game. Rice starred for the Bruins in their latest win against Minnesota, scoring 14 points in UCLA's 79-53 victory.

Katie Dinnebier (Drake Bulldogs)

Katie Dinnebier is having an incredible senior season for the Drake Bulldogs. She leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 20.2 points and 7.3 dimes per game this campaign. Dinnebier is ranked second in the nation when it comes to assists, trailing only Kentucky's Georgia Amoore in that department.

Drake guard Katie Dinnebier corrals the ball during a game at Knapp Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Des Moines. Photo: Imagn

Harmoni Turner (Harvard Crimson)

Harmoni Turner has been making waves for Harvard this season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.1 steals per game to lead all Crimson players. They are third in the Ivy League with a 16-3 slate.

Serena Sundell (Kansas State Wildcats)

The Kansas State Wildcats have started the season 21-2, thanks in large part to the play of Serena Sundell. She is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game. She is also third in the nation in assists, averaging 7.2 dimes per contest.

Georgia Amoore (Kentucky Wildcats)

Georgia Amoore has been a vital cog for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, leading the team in scoring and assists. She is averaging 19.4 points and a nation-best 7.5 assists per game this campaign. Amoore led Kentucky to its third straight win on Sunday, amassing 43 points and eight assists against Oklahoma.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here