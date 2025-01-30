"We like to make it fun instead of so fundamental": Olivia Miles on treating basketball as 'art' with Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Olivia Miles identifies not just as a basketball player but also as an artist on the court. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish star opened up on it in an interview posted on Instagram with SLAM Magazine on Wednesday for the publication's 254th issue.

The approach has served Miles well this season. She is Notre Dame's main facilitator, leading the team in assists with 6.9 dimes per game. She is also the Fighting Irish's second-leading scorer, averaging 16.4 points through 19 games.

Trending

"I see basketball as art," Miles told SLAM. "I think I have a canvas, and I'm able to be the artist and use my creativity in ways that you don't really see very often. Hannah [Hidalgo] does a little bit of the same and we have such great, great players on our team that also have great vision."

Olivia Miles has found her Notre Dame teammates to be a joy to play with and that it manifested in their performances this season.

"So it's just fun to play with people who can find you and who can be creative with the game instead of just pass, shoot, layup. We like to make it fun instead of so fundamental all the time."

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won 17 of their first 19 games this season to solidify their hold on the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press rankings. Their high-octane offense is one of the main reasons behind their hot start. They are fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 87.5 points per game. The Irish have reached the 100-point mark four times this campaign.

Notre Dame produces its points through unselfish basketball. The Fighting Irish are eighth in the country in assists, averaging 19.1 dimes per contest. They racked up 18 assists in their 89-63 win over Boston College on Jan. 24.

Hannah Hidalgo joins Olivia Miles in dominating basketball for Notre Dame

One player who has benefited from Olivia Miles' return to Notre Dame's lineup is Hannah Hidalgo. She has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award thanks to her exceptional play on both ends of the floor.

Notre Dame guards Hannah Hidalgo (#3) and Olivia Miles (#5) celebrate during their game against SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. Photo: Imagn

Hidalgo is the nation's second-leading scorer, averaging 25.4 points per game. She has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season, including each of her last 10 outings for Notre Dame.

Hidalgo is also a defensive genius, averaging 4.2 steals per contest to lead all players in Division I. She has racked up at least five steals in nine games this season, including each of her last three appearances for the Fighting Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here